South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been out and about capturing these fantastic images across Gwent this week. We've picked wildlife, trains and a Newport icon today. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

Hello: Can you get any closer? Taken near Keepers pond, close to Blaenavon by Leanne Preece

Huge: Ian Agland found the Very Hungry Caterpillar’s cousin down at Magor Marsh!

Steam: Paul Morris took this picture of Britannia 70000 pulling The Welsh Marches Wednesday morning through Ponthir

Iconic: Great picture of sunrise through Newport's famous clock. Picture: Steve Binns

Lovely: The three musketeers having a laugh captured by Joanne Price

Closeup: Dragonfly taken by Alan Underwood