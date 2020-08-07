IF YOU'RE planning on heading to Barry Island today, be prepared for lengthy traffic queues and a long wait for trains.

This is the scene just after 9am at Jackson’s Bay – the ‘quieter’ of Barry’s two main beaches; the other being Whitmore Bay.

Cardiff Bus has an 18-passenger limit and face coverings should be worn.

Train capacity is likewise being monitored and alcohol is prohibited and subject to confiscation at Barry Island.

Transport for Wales is advising against all non-essential travel.