AN ex-professional boxer who was the head of a "sophisticated" cannabis trafficking gang and had £35,000 in cash and a Rolex watch has been jailed.
Convicted drug dealer Adam Goldsmith, 27, of Ailesbury Street, Newport, was locked up for four-and-a-half years.
His gang made “door-to-door deliveries throughout the city, a judge heard.
He admitted to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing criminal property, namely £35,525 and a "high-value" Rolex watch.
Susan Ferrier, prosecuting, said: “Goldsmith was clearly the leader, he was at the head of this enterprise.
“Multiple kilos of cannabis were supplied. A significant profit was made. Runners were paid several hundred pounds a week.
“Threats of violence were made to those who didn’t pay their debts.”
Goldsmith has previous convictions for drug trafficking and these convictions were committed while is on licence.
Nicholas Gedge, mitigating, said his client entered early guilty pleas.
He told Cardiff Crown Court: "The defendant left school at 16 without qualifications.
"He was a professional sportsman until 2016 when he had a career-ending shoulder injury.
"After that, he tells me, his life-spiralled out of control.
"He has two children and his partner is expecting another child. He is a good father and wants to resume that.
"He has ambitions to open a gym and become a personal trainer."
Judge Nicola Jones told Goldsmith: "This was a sophisticated organised crime group of which you were the head."
The defendant is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.
