South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured these fantastic images across Gwent this week. Views, bridges and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
History: Alan Phillips shared this atmospheric picture of the old train line at Clydach
Woof: A peaceful night at Parc Cwm Darran taken by Rhys John Gallent
Sunny: Fields near Newport by Bethan Slocombe
Sunny: The view from Twmbarlwm by Lindsay Williams
Serene: High tide on the River Usk in the centre of Newport. Picture: Roger Fuller
Clouds: The Prince of Wales Bridge by Matt Jones