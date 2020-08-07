FIVE Newport neighbours are celebrating after winning the daily prize in the People's Postcode Lottery.
The Treberth Drive neighbours netted the cash when NP19 9TG was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday, August 6.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.
“What great news for our winners,” he said. “Congratulations to them and I hope they go and get themselves a treat with their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
Thursday's draw was promoted by youth homelessness Depaul, which works to tackle the immediate and long-term effects of homelessness and provide safe and stable futures for young people.
The charity has received over £10.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Many good causes have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can now apply for funding.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.