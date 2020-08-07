THREE more libraries in Newport will re-open on Monday, August 10.
The buildings in Malpas, Ringland and Rogerstone will reopen for 20 hours a week, Newport City Council has announced, after preparations concluded to make the libraries safe for customers and staff.
The council reopened the city's Central Library in John Frost Square for booked appointments last month and intend to roll-out the system at other libraries.
Books can be reserved online and the residents can make an appointment to collect them.
The council has said a small number of unreserved fiction will be available for people to browse.
Visits will be limited to 15 minutes with a maximum of two people. Books must be made in advance.
All returned books will be quarantined for 72 hours and existing book loans have been extended, with borrowers asked to keep current loans at home for the time being. All fees and overdue charges will remain suspended.
To book for Central, Malpas, Ringland or Rogerstone libraries visit www.newport.gov.uk/en/Leisure-Tourism/Libraries/COVID-19-Central-Library-services