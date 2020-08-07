GWENT has seen another day of no reported coronavirus cases or deaths, but the same cannot be said for the rest of Wales.
Public Health Wales (PHW) have the total deaths for Gwent still standing at 275. The figure is known to be higher as the PHW one doesn’t cover some deaths in the community. The Office for National Statistics counts all deaths that have coronavirus mentioned on the death certificate and their figure is almost 500.
Across Wales, there have been seven deaths reported, bringing the total to 1,578.
17 new cases in Wales brings the total to 17,406 – with 2,749 in Gwent, although the true figure is likely to also be higher.
Here’s where all the new cases are across Wales:
Anglesey – 1
Denbighshire – 2
Flintshire – 3
Gwynedd – 1
Wrexham – 3
Cardiff – 2
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 1
Carmarthenshire – 1
Ceredigion – 2
Swansea - 1