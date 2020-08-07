Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for a way to feel closer to your family while in isolation? AncestryDNA is allowing you to discover all kinds of fascinating things you never knew about your ethnic roots and family tree with a huge price reduction on its incredibly popular DNA kit.

From today (August 7) through to Sunday, August 9, you can get a standard AncestryDNA test for £59 instead of its usual £79 for a savings of £20.

How to use AncestryDNA

The process for collecting your sample is pretty straightforward: Once you get your kit, all you have to do to get started is fill a special tube, which is included with the kit, with liquid saliva.

The company provides a pre-packed mailer for you to return your sample to its lab. Literally, it's that simple.

It takes a few weeks to get your full report back, but once you do, you'll gain access to tons of data including your ethnicity, ancestry migration patterns and more.

With a database of more than 15 million people internationally, AncestryDNA draws from more than 350 regions around the world to give you the most accurate insights into your familial heritage.

If you really want to have fun, you can even build out your family tree using the ThruLines feature.

This extra membership allows you to comb through Ancestry's vast records library to track down information about your ancestors.

I signed up for this service earlier this year, and when I started digging, I was amazed at the breadth of information I suddenly had at my fingertips.

Not only could I see everything from birth and death certificates, I was able to discover a lot more that I wasn't expecting, like the exact date when my great-grandmother sailed from Glasgow, Scotland to Ellis Island in the 1920s.

Another fun fact I learned while doing this research? Unfortunately, I'm a direct descendant of Thomas and Ann Carr Putnam on my mother's side, who were two of the main accusers during the Salem Witch Trials (and two of the worst people in early American history, if you ask me).

Best of all, I was able to cancel my membership without any hassles and I still have my full family tree—none of that information was lost just because I stopped paying the monthly fee.

And, because Ancestry is constantly refining its results as more people use the service (meaning DNA test results are subject to slight changes over time), there's always an excuse to hop back in and take another look at what's been found down the road.

While some people might feel squeamish about DNA testing because of privacy concerns, Ancestry's privacy statement actually makes it clear that your results are in a secured database and the lab will never have access to your personal information.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or you're just interested in learning more about your DNA, this Ancestry deal is a great opportunity to dive right in and discover more about the past, plus save a little money in the process, too.

Get the AncestryDNA test kit at Ancestry.com for £59 (Save £20)

