TODAY might be in line to be the hottest day of the year, but it's not going to last, with Gwent to be hit by “severe thunderstorms” early next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering the whole of the UK for all of Monday and Tuesday - but there is significant uncertainty in location and timing.

Areas of thunderstorms are likely to develop over the south of the UK late in the weekend or early next week.

Where storms occur, rainfall totals of 30-40mm could fall in an hour.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms (predicted for Monday) covers the whole of Gwent and most of the UK.

What to expect

The Met Office says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to public transport.

Flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.

There is a chance of power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a small chance of danger to life.

What to do before a thunderstorm

Unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector and seek shelter if possible.

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails.

What to do if you’re driving in a thunderstorm

Don’t drive through flooded water, turn around and find a safer route. The number one cause of death in floods is driving through flooded water.

Just 12 inches of moving water can float a car. An egg-cupful of water can lead to severe and dangerous damage to a car.

Use main roads where you are less likely to be vulnerable to fallen branches or flooding.

Use dipped headlights if visibility is reduced.

Grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands.

Ensure you maintain enough room either side of your vehicle so you can account for wind.

What to do after a thunderstorm

Avoid downed power lines or broken cables

If someone is struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The strike also affects the heart, so check if they have a pulse.