NEWPORT'S Museum and Art Gallery in John Frost Square is set to re-open for the first time in nearly five months.

From next week the museum and art gallery will open on alternate days to help comply with Welsh coronavirus guidance.

It will open on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 4pm, while the art gallery will be open at the same times on Wednesday and Fridays.

A one-way system will be created through the museum and some parts of the art gallery to help comply with regulations.

Hand sanitiser stations will also be provided for both staff and public.

All interactive displays, activities and furniture have been removed and surfaces will be cleaned regularly.

Newport council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture, Cllr Debbie Harvey, said: “I’m so pleased that we are able to reopen Newport Museum and Art Gallery and visitors can be reassured that measures are in place to ensure their health and well-being.

“I would ask people to follow all the guidance and not to make a visit, even if they have booked, if they are showing the symptoms of Covid-19. We all have a responsibility to protect not only our own health but also the health of our fellow residents and staff working to keep these facilities open.

“I’m sure many people will be looking forward to revisiting these much-loved attractions while others will be discovering what they have to offer, including the glimpse into the city’s history and some fine artworks, for the first time.”

The museum will reopen on Tuesday (August 11), while the art gallery will reopen on Wednesday (August 12).

One household of up to four people can book per appointment by visiting www.newport.gov.uk/heritage/Museum–Art-Gallery/Visiting or calling 01633 656656