A SERIES of roadworks on the M4 around Newport will be carried out over the next few days - with road closures and diversions in place.
From 9pm tonight (Friday, August 7) until 6am tomorrow (Saturday, August 8), the exit slip road at junction 26 for Malpas eastbound will be closed for maintenance.
The same slip road will also be closed on Monday, August 10 from 8pm until Tuesday, August 11 at 6am.
The westbound carriageway of the M4 will also be closed between junction 25A for at Grove Park and junction 26 from 8pm on Wednesday, August 12 and 6am on Thursday, August 13 for maintenance work.
And the eastbound carriageway will be closed between junction 28 at Tredegar Park and junction 24 at the Coldra from 8pm on Thursday, August 13 until 6am the following day.