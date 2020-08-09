THE annual Afternoon Tea Week is a celebration of one of Britain’s favourite traditions and this year it takes place between August 10 to 16.

As a nation famous for our tea drinking it is only appropriate that we have a yearly celebration, after all tea drinking is arguably our country’s biggest ritual.

Introduced in Britain in the early 1840s afternoon tea started off as a mini-meal used to curb people’s hunger before their evening meal at 8pm.

The delightful affair usually comprises delicate finger sized sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, sweet pastries and cakes.

Afternoon tea can be enjoyed almost anywhere including at home or in the park. However, the most splendid way to enjoy this British tradition is whilst being waited on in a hotel or tea room.

Whether you're after something a bit more casual or a classier affair, there's something to suit everyone on this list.

Belle Vue Tea Rooms, Newport

Afternoon tea at the Belle Vue Tea Rooms is something a little bit special, Jan Walsh the Manager and Leaseholder prides herself on going that little bit further to help her customers make wonderful memories.

Ms Walsh said: "It's about value for money and making sure that everyone can come here and enjoy the wonderful grounds and tea rooms.

"There's ethics behind everything we do, whether that be sourcing our food from local farms and suppliers or helping a happy couple relive their wedding day."

The afternoon tea at Belle Vue costs £15 per person and includes: a selection of sandwiches, wraps or rolls, scones with jam and cream, homemade cakes and sweet treats served with tea.

There is an option to have the afternoon tea as a picnic with a flask for you to enjoy on your walk around the grounds too.

Belle Vue Tea Rooms are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme so you can get 50% off your afternoon tea Monday to Wednesday for the rest of the month.

Parkway Hotel and Spa, Cwmbran

Served in bright, airy surroundings, with crisp, white cloths on the table and china teapots, this afternoon tea is as traditional as you could wish.

All items are baked by the hotel's pastry chef with warm, homemade scones served with clotted cream and jam, delicious sugary Welsh Cakes as well as beautifully made finger sandwiches

The afternoon tea is served from 3.30pm to 6pm in the hotel's lounge and costs £19.50 per person.

The Parkway Hotel are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme offering 50% off food and soft drinks, including afternoon tea, Monday to Wednesday throughout August.

The hotel offers a selection of afternoon tea options by the Llansantffraed Full Afternoon Tea is well worth choosing. You'll enjoy a selection of mini sandwiches, scone and Welsh cakes, home-made cakes and pastries, served with strawberry jam and clotted cream, a pot of

Chantlers’ leafy tea or a cafetiére coffee, for £18 per person.

Celtic Manor Resort, Newport

Afternoon tea at the Celtic Manor is described as a fresh take on the traditional ritual, featuring cocktail-inspired cakes and sweet treats, freshly baked fruit and vanilla scones with clotted cream and a selection of savoury sandwiches.

Afternoon tea at the Celtic Manor is described as a fresh take on the traditional ritual, featuring cocktail-inspired cakes and sweet treats, freshly baked fruit and vanilla scones with clotted cream and a selection of savoury sandwiches.

Throughout lockdown the hotel was evening offering a 'Celtic at Home' afternoon tea package.

Served Monday to Saturday with prices starting at £21.50.

The Celtic Manor is fully booked until August 9 so to avoid disappointment pre-booking is advised.

Potters Pub, Newport

At a price to make everyone smile, afternoon tea at Potters is just £10 per person.

At a price to make everyone smile, afternoon tea at Potters is just £10 per person.

Included in the afternoon tea: three sandwiches, plain and fruit scone with jam and cream, slice of cake and mini desserts served with a pot of tea or coffee. You can upgrade to prosecco for £5 extra.

The modern pub can be found in Newport city centre by Friars Walk.

Did we miss your favourite place off the list? Let us know about it in the comments.