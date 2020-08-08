ALDI have begun selling high-tech robot cleaners.

Here's everything you need to know about them.

How much do they cost?

The Easy Home Robotic Vaccum Cleaner comes with a hefty price tag, and will set you back £129.99.

Can they be bought in Aldi stores?

Nope, the chain say the product can only be purchased on their website.

MORE NEWS:

What have Aldi said about them?

In a statement on their website about the product, Aldi said: "Step into the future of easy fuss-free cleaning with this brilliant Easy Home Robotic Vaccum Cleaner.

"This clever machine will take care of the dirt on your floors so you don't have to worry about making time to vaccum.

"This slim, programmable machine can work automatically or by remote control, cleaning up to corners and underneath hard-to-reach furniture.

"It also comes equiped with anti-collision sensors and anti-fall sensors so you don't have to worry about it cleaning at the top of the stairs with any nasty falls.

"With four cleaning modes, a HEPA filter and a run time of approx. 90 minutes, this self charging, handy little robotic vaccum cleaner can easily keep on top of any dust and dirt, so you can enjoy more time doing the things you love."

What do you get when you buy the robot?

Here's a list of what is included:

1 x Vacuum cleaner robot

1 x Dust box

2 x Side brush

1 x Clean brush

1 x Charging base

1 x Remote

1 x Adapter

1 x HEPA Filter

2 x 1.5V AAA

1 x Warranty card

1 x Instruction manual

What features does the robot cleaner have?

It includes:

Two-in-one sweeping suction

Up to 15 degrees gradient possible

Programmable 24/7 LED panel

Noise <68db

4 Adjustable cleaning modes: standard mode, powerful, corners and edge areas

Slim build enables easy manoeuvrability

Primary filter and HEPA filter that rejects pollution

Automatic and manual recharging system

Screen remote control included

Sensitive anti-collision sensors and anti-fall sensors

Brushless motor for longer life

2 Side brushes for more efficient cleaning

1 Central floor brush

Programmable 24 hours per day, 7 days a week

Smart navigation

Bagless dirt tank

Can work automatically or by remote control

DC Motor

How long does it take to fully charge?

Aldi says the robot will take between four to six hours to fully charge.