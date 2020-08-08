ALDI have begun selling high-tech robot cleaners.
Here's everything you need to know about them.
How much do they cost?
The Easy Home Robotic Vaccum Cleaner comes with a hefty price tag, and will set you back £129.99.
Can they be bought in Aldi stores?
Nope, the chain say the product can only be purchased on their website.
What have Aldi said about them?
In a statement on their website about the product, Aldi said: "Step into the future of easy fuss-free cleaning with this brilliant Easy Home Robotic Vaccum Cleaner.
"This clever machine will take care of the dirt on your floors so you don't have to worry about making time to vaccum.
"This slim, programmable machine can work automatically or by remote control, cleaning up to corners and underneath hard-to-reach furniture.
"It also comes equiped with anti-collision sensors and anti-fall sensors so you don't have to worry about it cleaning at the top of the stairs with any nasty falls.
"With four cleaning modes, a HEPA filter and a run time of approx. 90 minutes, this self charging, handy little robotic vaccum cleaner can easily keep on top of any dust and dirt, so you can enjoy more time doing the things you love."
What do you get when you buy the robot?
Here's a list of what is included:
- 1 x Vacuum cleaner robot
- 1 x Dust box
- 2 x Side brush
- 1 x Clean brush
- 1 x Charging base
- 1 x Remote
- 1 x Adapter
- 1 x HEPA Filter
- 2 x 1.5V AAA
- 1 x Warranty card
- 1 x Instruction manual
What features does the robot cleaner have?
It includes:
- Two-in-one sweeping suction
- Up to 15 degrees gradient possible
- Programmable 24/7 LED panel
- Noise <68db
- 4 Adjustable cleaning modes: standard mode, powerful, corners and edge areas
- Slim build enables easy manoeuvrability
- Primary filter and HEPA filter that rejects pollution
- Automatic and manual recharging system
- Screen remote control included
- Sensitive anti-collision sensors and anti-fall sensors
- Brushless motor for longer life
- 2 Side brushes for more efficient cleaning
- 1 Central floor brush
- Programmable 24 hours per day, 7 days a week
- Smart navigation
- Bagless dirt tank
- Can work automatically or by remote control
- DC Motor
How long does it take to fully charge?
Aldi says the robot will take between four to six hours to fully charge.
