KFC have confirmed what discounts it will be making as it joins the month-long 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme.
The fast-food chain signed up to the UK government’s summer restaurant scheme, which offers diners 50 per cent off meals and non-alcoholic drinks if they dine in a participating restaurant.
The scheme covers up to £10 per person and is available from Monday to Wednesday during the month of August.
Newport's branches of the chain at East Retail Park and Spytty Road are the only ones in Gwent taking part in the scheme.
MORE NEWS:
- Plan for 65-foot 5G mast opposite Newport arts venue refused
- Businesses in Wales fined for breaching coronavirus rules
- Newport drug dealer to pay back crime profits
It’s hoped the scheme will encourage more people to dine out, helping boost the hospitality industry’s profits in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.
How many KFC branches are taking part?
A total of 580 KFC restaurants across the UK will offer customers the chance to dine in and these will be participating in the discount scheme - but the chain is doing things slightly differently.
What discounts are KFC offering?
The company decided against cutting all of its prices by 50 per cent, and opted instead for a series of discounts on selected items for limited time periods.
Here's some of the items that have had their prices cut:
- Two chicken wings - reduced to just 50p from their usual 99p
- Mini fillet burger - reduced to 75p, rather than £1.49
- Popcorn chicken meal - reduced to £2.15, rather than £4.29
- Boneless banquet - reduced to £3, rather than £5.99
And it’s not just food that has been discounted - all non-alcoholic drinks are included in the scheme.
So for the whole month of August from Monday to Wednesday, a Krushem will cost you only £1 instead of £1.99.
However, since several KFC's restaurants found in the UK are franchised businesses, these prices could vary depending on which branch you visit.
Which KFC branches are taking part in the scheme?
Here is the full list of branches taking part in the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme:
- Aberdeen - Great North Road
- Aberdeen - Union Street
- Aberystwyth - Terrace Row
- Accrington - Hyndburn Road
- Aintree - Grand National Avenue
- Aldershot - Ash Road
- Alfreton - Nottingham Road
- Alloa - Clackmannan Road
- Alperton - Western Avenue
- Altrincham - Retail Park
- Amesbury - Solstice Park
- Antrim - Fountain Hill
- Arbroath - Westway Retail Park
- Ardleigh- Ipswich Road
- Armagh - Lonsdale Road
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch - Flagstaff Island
- Ashford - Eureka Leisure Park
- Ashford - High Street
- Ashington - Morpeth Road
- Ashton in Makerfield Rst
- Aylesbury Retail Park
- Ayr - Heathfield Retail Park
- Baldock Services
- Ballymena - Larne Road Link
- Banbridge- A1, The Outlet
- Banbury Cross Retail Park
- Bangor County Down - South Circular Road
- Bangor North Wales - High Street
- Barking - Station Parade
- Barkingside - High Street
- Barlborough - Tallys End
- Barnet - High Street
- Barnsley - Peel Street
- Barnsley - Wakefield Road
- Barnstable - Roundwell Services
- Barrow in Furness - Hollywood Retail Park
- Basildon - Mayflower Retail Park
- Basingstoke - Leisure Park
- Basingstoke - The Mall Shopping Centre
- Bath - Lower Borough Walls
- Beaconsfield Services
- Beckton - Gateway Retail Park
- Bedford - Interchange Retail Park
- Bedford - Tavistock Street
- Bedhampton - Larchwood Avenue
- Beeston - White Rose Shopping Centre
- Belfast - Abbey Shopping Centre
- Belfast - Ballyhackmore
- Belfast - Boucher Road
- Belfast - Bradbury Place
- Belfast - Castle Court
- Belfast - Donegall Place
- Belfast - Donegall Road
- Belfast - Shankill Road
- Belfast - Yorkgate
- Bexhill on Sea - Ravenside Retail Park
- Bicester - Cherwell Valley Services
- Billingham - Wynard Services
- Birchanger Green - M11 Services
- Birmingham - Castle Bromwich
- Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood
- Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk
- Birmingham - Halesowen
- Birmingham - Hall Green
- Birmingham - Heybarnes Retail Park
- Birmingham - Kings Heath
- Birmingham - Kings Norton Business Park
- Birmingham - Martineau Place
- Birmingham - Maypole Retail Park
- Birmingham - New Oscott
- Birmingham - Old Hill
- Birmingham - Star City Leisure Park
- Birmingham - Yew Tree Retail Park
- Bishop Auckland - Heritage Park
- Bishopsgate
- Blackburn - The Mall
- Blackburn - Whitebirk Roundabout
- Blackpool - Bank Hey Street
- Blackpool - Cherry Tree Road North
- Blackpool - Devonshire Road
- Blackpool - Lytham Road
- Bloxwich - Leamore Lane
- Bluewater - The Wintergarden
- Blyth - Blyth Roundabout
- Blyth - Valley Retail Park
- Bodmin - Launceston Road
- Bognor Regis - Shripney Road Retail Park
- Bolton - Derby Street
- Bolton - The Linkway
- Bolton - Waters Meeting Road
- Boscombe - Christchurch Road
- Boston - Market Place
- Bournemouth - The Lansdowne
- Bournemouth - The Triangle
- Bournemouth - Westover Road
- Bournemouth - Winborne Road
- Bracknell - Bagshot Road
- Bradford - Baildon Retail Park
- Bradford - Harrogate Road
- Bradford - Ingleby Road
- Bradford - Odsal Road
- Bradford - The Avenue Retail Park
- Bradford - Westfield Shopping Centre
- Braehead - Brailee Crescent
- Braintree - Galleys Island
- Bridgend - The Designer Outlet
- Bridgewater - High Street
- Brighton - London Road
- Brighton - Portslade
- Brighton - Western Road
- Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park
- Bristol - Cabot Circus
- Bristol - Eastgate Retail Park
- Bristol - Hengrove Leisure Park
- Bristol - Keynsham
- Bristol - Shield Retail Park
- Bristol - The Venue Cribbs Causeway
- Bristol - Union Street
- Bristol - Winterstoke Road
- Bristol Gordano - M5 Services
- Brixton - Brixton Road
- Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park
- Bromborough - Croft Retail and Leisure Park
- Bromley - High Street
- Bromsgrove - Charford Road
- Buckshaw Village - Munro Way
- Burgess Hill - Market Place Shopping Centre
- Burnley - Trafalgar Street
- Burtonwood - M62 East Services
- Bury - Moorgate Retail Park
- Bury - Pilsworth Road
- Bury St Edmunds - Parkway Leisure
- Buxton - Spring Gardens
- Byker - Shields Road
- Camberley - London Road
- Camborne - Trevenson Gateway
- Cambridge - A14 Services
- Cambridge - East Road
- Camden - High Street
- Canning Town - Barking Road
- Cannock - Old Hednesford Lane
- Cannock - Orbital Retail Park
- Canterbury - Maybrook Retail Park
- Canterbury - Whitefriars Shopping Centre
- Canvey Island - High Street
- Cardiff - Queen Street
- Cardiff Gate - M4 Services
- Carlisle - London Road
- Carmarthen - Park Pensarn
- Carrick - Belfast Road
- Caterham - The Square
- Catterick - Richmond Road
- Chadwell Heath - Grove Farm Retail Pk
- Charnock Richards - M6 Services
- Chatham - Horsted Retail Park
- Chelmsford - Broomfield Road
- Cheltenham - Centrum Park
- Cheltenham - Golden Valley
- Cheltenham - Pittville Street
- Cheshire Oaks Retail Park
- Chessington - North Parade
- Chester - Greyhound Retail Park
- Chesterfield - Enterprise Way
- Chesterfield - Lockfield Road
- Chichester - Stockbridge Road
- Chingford - Albert Crescent
- Chorley - Retail Park
- Christchurch - Barrack Road
- Christchurch - Lyndhurst Road
- Chippenham - Bath Road
- Cirencester - Bridge Road
- Clacton - Brook Retail Park
- Cleethorpes - Meridian Point Retail Park
- Cleveleys - Victoria Road
- Clifton Moor - Stirling Road
- Clitheroe - Barrow Brook
- Clydebank - Livingston Street
- Coatbridge - Coatbank Street
- Coatbridge - Showcase Leisure
- Cobham Services
- Colchester - High Street
- Coleraine - Hanover Place
- Colindale - The Hyde
- Collier Row - Collier Row Road
- Colliers Wood - Chapter Way
- Colne - North Valley Road
- Colton Mill - Stile Hill Way
- Colwyn Bay - Abergele Road
- Connswater - Arches Retail Park
- Consett - Hermistone Retail Park
- Conwy - Llandudno Junction
- Corby - Oakley Road
- Corley - M6 North Services
- Corley - M6 South Services
- Coulby Newham - Dalby Way
- County Down - Saintfield Road
- Coventry - Court House Green
- Coventry - Cross Cheaping
- Coventry - Cross Point
- Coventry - Tile Hill
- Coventry - Walsgrave Road
- Coventry - West Orchard Shopping Centre
- Cowgate - Ponteland Road
- Crawley - High Street
- Crewe - Dunwoody Way
- Crewe - Grand Junction Retail Park
- Crewe - M6 North Services
- Croydon - Church Street
- Croydon - Colonnades Leisure Park
- Cumbernauld - South Muirhead Road
- Dagenham - Merrielands Retail Park
- Darlington - Albert Road
- Darlington - Yarm Road
- Deptford - Evelyn Street
- Derby - Foresters Leisure Park
- Derby - Meteor Centre
- Derby - Pride Park
- Derby - Westfield Centre
- Dewsbury - Long Causeway
- Doncaster - Frenchgate Interchange
- Doncaster - Lakeside Factory Outlet
- Doncaster - Thorne Road
- Doncaster - York Road
- Dorchester - Weymouth Avenue
- Dorking - High Street
- Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park
- Dover - Market Square
- Dudley - Castlegate Drive
- Dudley - Merry Hill Drive Thru
- Dudley - Merry Hill Food Court
- Dumbarton - St James Retail Park
- Dumfries - Cuckoo Bridge Retail Park
- Dundee - Camperdown Leisure Park
- Dundee - Murraygate
- Dundee - Tom Johnston Road
- Dunfermline - Fife Leisure Park
- Dunstable - White Lion Retail Park
- Durham - City Retail Park
- Durham - Thinford Services
- Durham Mercia Retail Park
- Ealing - The Mall
- Earlsfield - Garratt Lane
- East Grinstead - London Road
- East Ham - High Street North
- East Kilbride - Kingsgate Retail Park
- East Kilbride - Queensway
- East Kilbride - Shopping Centre
- Eastbourne - Lottbridge Drove
- Ebbw Vale - Waun y Pond Road
- Edinburgh - Craigleith Retail Park
- Edinburgh - Herminston Gait Retail Park
- Edinburgh - Kinnaird Park
- Edinburgh - Meadowbank Retail Park
- Edinburgh - Nicolson Street
- Edinburgh - South Charlotte Street
- Edinburgh - St Andrews Street
- Edinburgh - Straiton Road
- Elgin - Linkwood Place
- Elk Mill - Central Retail Park
- Ely - Leisure Village
- Enfield - Coliseum Retail Park
- Enniskillen - Wellington Road
- Epsom - High Street
- Erdington - High Street
- Evesham - A46 Twyford Services
- Exeter - Marsh Barton Trading Estate
- Exeter - Rydon Lane Retail Park
- Exeter - South Street
- Exmouth - Imperial Road
- Falkirk - Callandar Road
- Fareham - Lederle Lane
- Farnworth - Albert Road
- Feltham - Rochester Parade
- Fenton - King Street
- Ferndown - Ringwood Road
- Finaghy - Upper Lisburn Road
- Fleet - M3 North Services
- Fleet - M3 South Services
- Fleetwood - Lord Street
- Folkestone - Sandgate Road
- Fontwell - Arundel Road
- Forest Gate - Woodgrange Road
- Forfar - Orchard Business Park
- Gainsborough - The Roseway
- Garston - Speke Road
- Gateshead - Felling
- Gateshead - Metro Centre Blue
- Gateshead - Riverside Way
- Gatwick Airport
- Gillingham - Canterbury Street
- Gillingham - Courtney Road
- Glasgow - Argyle Street
- Glasgow - Braehead Shopping Centre
- Glasgow - Forge Retail Park
- Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park
- Glasgow - London Road
- Glasgow - Motherwell
- Glasgow - Nitshill Road
- Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road
- Glasgow - Rutherglen
- Glasgow - Sauchiehall Street
- Glasgow - Springburn Road
- Glasgow - St Enochs Shopping Centre
- Glasgow Renfield Street Rst
- Glasshoughton - Colorado Way
- Glengormley - Antrim Road
- Gloucester - Eastbrook Road
- Gloucester - Goodridge Avenue
- Gloucester - Westgate Street
- Glynneath - Cwmgwrach Roundabout
- Golders Green - Golders Green Road
- Gorleston on Sea - High Street
- Govan - Helen Street
- Grantham - Harlaxton Road
- Grays Thurrock - High Street
- Great Yarmouth - Atlantis Tower
- Great Yarmouth - Regent Road
- Greenock - Custom House Quay
- Greenwich - Trafalgar Road
- Gretna Green Services
- Grimsby - Birchin Way
- Guildford - Frairy Centre
- Hailsham - Ropemaker Park
- Halifax - George Street
- Halifax - Haley Hill
- Hamilton - Palace Grounds Retail Pk
- Hammersmith - Kings Street
- Hampton Hill - High Street
- Hanley - Parliament Row
- Harrow - St Ann's Shopping Centre
- Harrow Weald - High Road
- Hartlepool - Marina Way
- Hartshead Moor - M62 Services
- Hastings - Old London Road
- Hastings - Wellington Place
- Hatfield - Comet Way
- Havant - Park Way
- Haverhill - Ehringhausen Way
- Hayes End - Uxbridge Road
- Haywards Heath - South Road
- Heathrow - Bath Road
- Heaton Chapel - Monarch Leisure Park
- Hemel Hempstead - The Marlowes
- Hereford - Stonebow Road
- High Wycombe - Frogmore
- High Wycombe - Wycombe Retail Park
- Highbury - Upper Street
- Hinckley - Maple Drive
- Hoddesdon - High Street
- Holyhead - Penrhos Retail Park
- Hopwood Services
- Horsham - Bishopric
- Hounslow - High Street
- Huddersfield - Leeds Road
- Huddersfield - New Street
- Huddersfield - Westbourne Road
- Hull - Beverley Road
- Hull - Jameson Street
- Hull - Kingswood Retail Park
- Hull - The Beacon
- Hull - The Mount Retail Park
- Hulme - Greenheys Lane West
- Huntingdon - Tower Field
- Hyde - Clarendon Road
- Ilford - High Road
- Ilkeston - Rutland Street
- Inverness - Milburn Road
- Ipswich - Bury Road
- Ipswich - Cardinal Park
- Ipswich - Martlesham Heath
- Irvine - The Riverway Retail Park
- Isle of Wight - Lake
- Jersey - St Helier
- Junction 11 - M20 Services
- Keele - M6 Services
- Keighley - Hardings Road
- Kempston - Bedford Road
- Kettering Leisure Park
- Kidderminster - Stourport Road
- Killingworth - Killingworth Centre
- Kilmarnock - Queens Drive Retail Pk
- Kilwinning - Ashenyards Park
- Kings Lynn - Hardwick Estate
- Kingston - Clarence Street
- Kingswinford - Pensnett Trading Estate
- Kirkcaldy - Central Retail Park
- Laindon - High Road
- Lancaster - Penny Street
- Larne - Redland Roundabout
- Leeds - Coal Road
- Leeds - Gotts Park Stanningley Road
- Leeds - Guisley Retail Park
- Leeds - Harehills Roundhay Road
- Leeds - Horsforth
- Leeds - Hunslet Green Retail Centre
- Leeds - Kirkstall Road
- Leeds - Merrion Centre
- Leeds - Northside Retail Park
- Leicester - High Street
- Leicester - Waterside Road
- Leicester Forest - East M1 Services
- Leigh - Parsonage Retaill Park
- Leigh on Sea - Progress Road
- Leighton Buzzard - Grovebury Retail Park
- Leyton - High Road
- Leyton - Lea Bridge Road
- Leyton Mills - Retail Park
- Lincoln - High Street
- Lincoln - Nettleham Road
- Linwood - Paisley Leisure Park
- Lisburn - Bow Street Mall
- Lisburn - Omniplex Centre
- Liscard - Wallasey Road
- Liverpool - Chaloner Street
- Liverpool - East Prescott Road
- Liverpool - Edge Lane
- Liverpool - Great Charlotte Street
- Liverpool - Great Homer Street
- Liverpool - Litherland
- Liverpool - Speke Hall Road
- Liverpool - St Johns Square
- Liverpool - Stonedale Retail Park
- Liverpool - Tuebrook
- Liverpool Walton - Country Road
- Livingston - Almondvale South Retail Park
- Llandudno - Mostyn Street
- Llanelli - Trostre South Retail Park
- London - Apex Corner
- London - Baker Street
- London - Farringdon Road
- London - Kilburn High Road
- London - Lavender Hill
- London - Nottinghill Gate
- London - Seven Sisters
- London - Southampton Row
- London - Tower Hill
- London - Walworth Road
- London - Waterloo
- Londonderry - Lesley Retail Park
- Loughborough - Regent Place Retail Park
- Lowestoft - Marine Parade
- Luton - Hatters Way Retail Park
- Luton - The Mall
- Magherafelt - Castledawnson Road
- Maidenhead - Bridge Avenue
- Manchester - Ashton Retail Park
- Manchester - Barlow Moor Road
- Manchester - Denton Rock
- Manchester - Harpurhey
- Manchester - Hyde Road
- Manchester - Middleton
- Manchester - The Trafford Centre
- Manchester - Trafford Retail Park
- Manchester Airport
- Manchester Fort Shopping Park
- Mansfield - Fulmar Close
- Mansfield - Nottingham Road
- March - Wisbech Road
- Margate - High Street
- Markham Moor - A1 North Services
- Membury - M4 North Services
- Membury - M4 South Services
- Merthyr Tydfil - Cyfartha Retail Park
- Michaelwood - M5 North Services
- Michaelwood - M5 South Services
- Middlehaven - Heath Road
- Middlesbrough - Linthorpe Road
- Mildenhall - The Precinct
- Milton Keynes - Stacey Bushes
- Milton Keynes - The Centre:MK
- Milton Keynes - The Stadium
- Milton Keynes - Xscape
- Mitcham - London Road
- Morden - London Road
- Morecambe - Marine Road
- Mornington Crescent
- Moto Scotch Corner
- Newark - Lincoln Road
- Newbury - Wharf Road
- Newcastle - Main Street
- Newcastle under Lyme - Liverpool Road
- Newhaven - Drove Road
- Newport - East Retail Park
- Newport - Spytty Road
- Newport IOW - The Furlongs
- Newport Pagnell - M1 North Services
- Newport Pagnell - M1 South Services
- Newry - Bridge Street
- Newtonabbey - Church Road
- Newtown - Pool Road
- Newtownards - Ards Shopping Centre
- North Finchley - High Road
- Northampton - Alexander Terrace
- Northampton - Nene Park Sixfields
- Northampton - Riverside Retail Park
- Northampton - Towcester Road
- Northwich - Chester Way
- Northwood Hills - Noel Street
- Norwich - Chapelfield
- Norwich - Longwater
- Norwich - Mile Cross Lane
- Norwich - Sprowston Retail Park
- Norwood - Norwood Road
- Nottingham - Alfreton Road
- Nottingham - Clifton Lane
- Nottingham - Daleside Road
- Nottingham - Langley Mill
- Nottingham - Mapperley
- Nottingham - Milton Street
- Nottingham - Nuthall Road
- Nottingham - Springfield Retail Park
- Nuneaton - Bermuda Park
- Nuneaton - Weddington Road
- Old Kent Road
- Oldbury - Wolverhampton Road
- Oldham - Huddersfield Road
- Oldham - Sisson Street
- Omagh - Dromore Road
- Orpington - High Street
- Oswestry - Maebury Road
- Oxford - Cornmarket Street
- Oxford - M40 Services
- Oxford Peartree Services
- Oxley - Bushbury Lane
- Paddington - Praed Street
- Paignton - Brixham Rd
- Paisley - Renfrew Road
- Park Royal - Royal Leisure Park
- Peckham - Rye Lane
- Pemberton - Ormskirk Road
- Penge - High Street
- Pennywell - Chester Road
- Penrith - Bridge Lane
- Penzance - Heliport Retail Park
- Perry Bar - One Stop Retail Park
- Perth - Dunkeld Road
- Peterborough - A1M Services
- Peterborough - Ashborough Road
- Peterborough - London Road
- Peterborough - Paston Parkway
- Peterhead - Invernette Roundabout
- Pitsea Retail Park
- Plymouth - Crown Hill Retail Park
- Plymouth - Marsh Mills
- Pocklington - York Road
- Pontefract - Cornmarket
- Poole - Ashley Road
- Poole - The Dolphin Centre
- Poole - Tower Park
- Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Park
- Port Talbot - Christchurch Road
- Portadown - Bridge Street
- Portsmouth - Binnacle Way
- Portsmouth - Commercial Road
- Portsmouth - Pompey Centre
- Preston - Ashton on Ribble
- Preston - Deepdale Shopping Park
- Preston - Fishergate
- Preston - Leyland Road
- Prestwich - Bury New Road
- Purley - Purley Parade
- Putney - High Street
- Queensferry - Station Road
- Quinton - Hagley Road West
- Rainham - Cherry Tree Lane
- Ramsgate - Queens Street
- Raunds - Warth Park
- Rayners Lane - Alexandra Avenue
- Reading - Broad Street
- Reading - Forbury Retail Park
- Reading - M4 West Services
- Reading - Oxford Road
- Reading Gate Retail Park
- Redcar - High Street
- Redditch - Clews Road
- Redditch - Trafford Retail Park
- Rhuddlan - Castle View Retail Park
- Rhyl - Wellington Way
- Rochdale - Kingsway Retail Park
- Rochford - Cherry Orchard Way
- Rockferry - St Pauls Road
- Rockingham - Dearne Valley
- Romford - Colchester Road
- Romford - South Street
- Ross on Wye - Ross Park
- Rotherham - Canklow Road
- Rotherham - Fitzwilliam Road
- Rotherham - Manvers Way
- Rotherham - Stadium Way
- Rugby - Leicester Road Retail Park
- Ruislip - High Street
- Runcorn - Hospital Way
- Rustington - Broadmark Parade
- Salford - Regent Road
- Salford - Rossal Way
- Sandyford - High Street
- Scarborough - Huntriss Way
- Scunthorpe - Gallagher Leisure Park
- Scunthorpe - Lakeside Retail Park
- Seaham - Dalton Park
- Selsdon - Addington Road
- Shaftsbury - Ivy Cross
- Sheerness - Thomsett Way
- Sheffield - Barnsley Road
- Sheffield - Chesterfield Road
- Sheffield - City Road
- Sheffield - Drake Retail Park
- Sheffield - Handsworth Road
- Sheffield - Haymarket
- Sheffield - Meadowhall Shopping Centre
- Sheffield - Penistone Road
- Sheffield - Queens Road
- Sheffield - West Street
- Sheffield Arena - Broughton Lane
- Sheldon - Coventry Road
- Shepherds Bush - Uxbridge Road
- Shirley - Stratford Road
- Shrewsbury - Arlington Way
- Shrewsbury - Barker Street
- Sittingbourne - Mill Way
- Skegness - Pier Field
- Skelmersdale - Concourse Shopping Centre
- Sleaford - Holdingham Roundabout
- Slough - Farnham Road
- Slough - Queensmere Centre
- South Kensington - Gloucester Road
- South Mimms - M25 Services
- South Shields - Chichester Road
- South Woodford - George Lane
- Southampton - Above Bar Street
- Southampton - Burlesdon Road
- Southampton - Hedge End
- Southampton - Millbrook Roundabout
- Southend - Greyhound Trading Park
- Southgate - Chaseside
- Southport - Eastbank Street
- Southport - Ocean Plaza
- St Austell - Pentewan Road
- St Helens - Central Retail Park
- St Neots - Great North Road
- St. Budeaux - Wolseley Road
- Stafford - Hough Retail Park
- Stanway - Stane Leisure Park
- Stevenage - Roaring Meg Retail Park
- Stirling - Kerse Road
- Stockport - London Road
- Stockport - Peel Retail Park
- Stockton-on-Tees - Wellington Street
- Stoke Newington - High Street
- Stoke on Trent - Festival Heights
- Stoke on Trent - Meir
- Stourbridge - St Johns Road
- Strabane - Bradbury Way
- Stratford - The Broadway
- Stratford - Westfield
- Stretford - Chester Road
- Strood - Commercial Road
- Sudbury - Northern Road
- Sunbury Cross Centre
- Sunderland - Thomsen Retail Park
- Sutton - High Street
- Sutton - Rose Hill
- Sutton in Ashfield - Forest Street
- Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park
- Swansea - Uplands Crescent
- Swansea - Upper Forest Way
- Swindon - Delta Park
- Swindon FC Great Western
- Swindon Leisure - Greenbridge Retail Park
- Tamworth - Ventura Retail Park
- Tarpots - London Road
- Taunton - East Street
- Teesside - Park Drive
- Telford - Madeley Court Way
- Telford - Rampart Way
- Telford - Trench Lock
- Telford - Wrekin Retail Park
- Thamesmead - Cannon Retail Park
- Thornaby - Pavillion Shopping Centre
- Thornbury - Gallagher Leisure Pk
- Thornton Heath - London Road
- Thurrock - Lakeside Food Court
- Thurrock - West Thurrock Way
- Toddington - M1 North Services
- Tonbridge - High Street
- Tooting - Mitcham Road
- Torquay - Fleet Street
- Trowbridge - Bradley Road
- Tunbridge Wells - The Fountain Business Pk
- Tyburn - Kingsbury Road
- Upton Park - Green Street
- Uttoxeter - Town Meadows Way
- Uxbridge - Oxford Road
- Uxbridge - The Pavillions Shopping Centre
- Wakefield - Calder Park
- Wakefield - Westgate Retail Park
- Walkden - Ellesmere Centre
- Wallsend - High Street West
- Walsall - Junction 10 M6 Services
- Walsall Wood - Lichfield Road
- Waltham Cross - Eleanor Cross Road
- Wandsworth - Southside Shopping Centre
- Warrington - Alban Retail Park
- Warrington - Kings Way South
- Warrington - Sankey Way
- Warwick - M40 North Services
- Warwick - M40 South Services
- Washington - The Galleries
- Watford - Century Retail Park
- Watford - High Street
- Watford - St Albans Road
- Wednesbury - Junction 9 M6 Services
- Welling - Bellegrove Road
- Wellingborough - Turnells Mill Lane
- Welwyn Garden City - Fretherne Road
- Weoley Castle - Alwood Road
- Wesham - Mill Farm Sports Village
- West Wickham - Wickham Road
- Weston Super Mare - Gallager Retail Park
- Wetherby - A1M Services
- Weymouth - Jubilee Close
- Whitstable - Highgate Park
- Whitton - High Street
- Widnes - Gerard Street
- Wigan - Manchester Road
- Wigan - Robin Retail Park
- Wimbledon - The Broadway
- Wisbech Retail Park
- Wishaw - Glasgow Road
- Woking - Chertsey Road
- Woking - Peacocks Centre
- Wolverhampton - Bentley Bridge Pleasure Pk
- Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park
- Woodall - M1 North Services
- Woodall - M1 South Services
- Woolwich - Thomas Street
- Worcester - Elgar Retail Park
- Worcester - Hornhill Road
- Worcester Park - Central Road
- Workington - Bassemer Way
- Worthing - Broadwater Street West
- Worthing - Chapel Road
- Wrexham - St Georges Crescent
- Wythenshawe - Rowlands Way
- Yeovil - Western Avenue
- Yiewsley - High Street
- York - Blossom Street
Which other restaurants are taking part in the scheme?
The government have launched a postcode checker to help clarify exactly which restaurants, pubs and cafes are participating in the scheme.
The discount only works for dine-in experiences, meaning no drive through only businesses can participate.
However most fast food outlets that have some form of seating are currently taking part in the scheme.
Comments are closed on this article.