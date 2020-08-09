KFC have confirmed what discounts it will be making as it joins the month-long 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme.

The fast-food chain signed up to the UK government’s summer restaurant scheme, which offers diners 50 per cent off meals and non-alcoholic drinks if they dine in a participating restaurant.

The scheme covers up to £10 per person and is available from Monday to Wednesday during the month of August.

Newport's branches of the chain at East Retail Park and Spytty Road are the only ones in Gwent taking part in the scheme.

It’s hoped the scheme will encourage more people to dine out, helping boost the hospitality industry’s profits in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

How many KFC branches are taking part?

A total of 580 KFC restaurants across the UK will offer customers the chance to dine in and these will be participating in the discount scheme - but the chain is doing things slightly differently.

What discounts are KFC offering?

The company decided against cutting all of its prices by 50 per cent, and opted instead for a series of discounts on selected items for limited time periods.

Here's some of the items that have had their prices cut:

Two chicken wings - reduced to just 50p from their usual 99p

Mini fillet burger - reduced to 75p, rather than £1.49

Popcorn chicken meal - reduced to £2.15, rather than £4.29

Boneless banquet - reduced to £3, rather than £5.99

And it’s not just food that has been discounted - all non-alcoholic drinks are included in the scheme.

So for the whole month of August from Monday to Wednesday, a Krushem will cost you only £1 instead of £1.99.

However, since several KFC's restaurants found in the UK are franchised businesses, these prices could vary depending on which branch you visit.

Which KFC branches are taking part in the scheme?

Here is the full list of branches taking part in the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme:

Aberdeen - Great North Road

Aberdeen - Union Street

Aberystwyth - Terrace Row

Accrington - Hyndburn Road

Aintree - Grand National Avenue

Aldershot - Ash Road

Alfreton - Nottingham Road

Alloa - Clackmannan Road

Alperton - Western Avenue

Altrincham - Retail Park

Amesbury - Solstice Park

Antrim - Fountain Hill

Arbroath - Westway Retail Park

Ardleigh- Ipswich Road

Armagh - Lonsdale Road

Ashby-de-la-Zouch - Flagstaff Island

Ashford - Eureka Leisure Park

Ashford - High Street

Ashington - Morpeth Road

Ashton in Makerfield Rst

Aylesbury Retail Park

Ayr - Heathfield Retail Park

Baldock Services

Ballymena - Larne Road Link

Banbridge- A1, The Outlet

Banbury Cross Retail Park

Bangor County Down - South Circular Road

Bangor North Wales - High Street

Barking - Station Parade

Barkingside - High Street

Barlborough - Tallys End

Barnet - High Street

Barnsley - Peel Street

Barnsley - Wakefield Road

Barnstable - Roundwell Services

Barrow in Furness - Hollywood Retail Park

Basildon - Mayflower Retail Park

Basingstoke - Leisure Park

Basingstoke - The Mall Shopping Centre

Bath - Lower Borough Walls

Beaconsfield Services

Beckton - Gateway Retail Park

Bedford - Interchange Retail Park

Bedford - Tavistock Street

Bedhampton - Larchwood Avenue

Beeston - White Rose Shopping Centre

Belfast - Abbey Shopping Centre

Belfast - Ballyhackmore

Belfast - Boucher Road

Belfast - Bradbury Place

Belfast - Castle Court

Belfast - Donegall Place

Belfast - Donegall Road

Belfast - Shankill Road

Belfast - Yorkgate

Bexhill on Sea - Ravenside Retail Park

Bicester - Cherwell Valley Services

Billingham - Wynard Services

Birchanger Green - M11 Services

Birmingham - Castle Bromwich

Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood

Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk

Birmingham - Halesowen

Birmingham - Hall Green

Birmingham - Heybarnes Retail Park

Birmingham - Kings Heath

Birmingham - Kings Norton Business Park

Birmingham - Martineau Place

Birmingham - Maypole Retail Park

Birmingham - New Oscott

Birmingham - Old Hill

Birmingham - Star City Leisure Park

Birmingham - Yew Tree Retail Park

Bishop Auckland - Heritage Park

Bishopsgate

Blackburn - The Mall

Blackburn - Whitebirk Roundabout

Blackpool - Bank Hey Street

Blackpool - Cherry Tree Road North

Blackpool - Devonshire Road

Blackpool - Lytham Road

Bloxwich - Leamore Lane

Bluewater - The Wintergarden

Blyth - Blyth Roundabout

Blyth - Valley Retail Park

Bodmin - Launceston Road

Bognor Regis - Shripney Road Retail Park

Bolton - Derby Street

Bolton - The Linkway

Bolton - Waters Meeting Road

Boscombe - Christchurch Road

Boston - Market Place

Bournemouth - The Lansdowne

Bournemouth - The Triangle

Bournemouth - Westover Road

Bournemouth - Winborne Road

Bracknell - Bagshot Road

Bradford - Baildon Retail Park

Bradford - Harrogate Road

Bradford - Ingleby Road

Bradford - Odsal Road

Bradford - The Avenue Retail Park

Bradford - Westfield Shopping Centre

Braehead - Brailee Crescent

Braintree - Galleys Island

Bridgend - The Designer Outlet

Bridgewater - High Street

Brighton - London Road

Brighton - Portslade

Brighton - Western Road

Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Bristol - Eastgate Retail Park

Bristol - Hengrove Leisure Park

Bristol - Keynsham

Bristol - Shield Retail Park

Bristol - The Venue Cribbs Causeway

Bristol - Union Street

Bristol - Winterstoke Road

Bristol Gordano - M5 Services

Brixton - Brixton Road

Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park

Bromborough - Croft Retail and Leisure Park

Bromley - High Street

Bromsgrove - Charford Road

Buckshaw Village - Munro Way

Burgess Hill - Market Place Shopping Centre

Burnley - Trafalgar Street

Burtonwood - M62 East Services

Bury - Moorgate Retail Park

Bury - Pilsworth Road

Bury St Edmunds - Parkway Leisure

Buxton - Spring Gardens

Byker - Shields Road

Camberley - London Road

Camborne - Trevenson Gateway

Cambridge - A14 Services

Cambridge - East Road

Camden - High Street

Canning Town - Barking Road

Cannock - Old Hednesford Lane

Cannock - Orbital Retail Park

Canterbury - Maybrook Retail Park

Canterbury - Whitefriars Shopping Centre

Canvey Island - High Street

Cardiff - Queen Street

Cardiff Gate - M4 Services

Carlisle - London Road

Carmarthen - Park Pensarn

Carrick - Belfast Road

Caterham - The Square

Catterick - Richmond Road

Chadwell Heath - Grove Farm Retail Pk

Charnock Richards - M6 Services

Chatham - Horsted Retail Park

Chelmsford - Broomfield Road

Cheltenham - Centrum Park

Cheltenham - Golden Valley

Cheltenham - Pittville Street

Cheshire Oaks Retail Park

Chessington - North Parade

Chester - Greyhound Retail Park

Chesterfield - Enterprise Way

Chesterfield - Lockfield Road

Chichester - Stockbridge Road

Chingford - Albert Crescent

Chorley - Retail Park

Christchurch - Barrack Road

Christchurch - Lyndhurst Road

Chippenham - Bath Road

Cirencester - Bridge Road

Clacton - Brook Retail Park

Cleethorpes - Meridian Point Retail Park

Cleveleys - Victoria Road

Clifton Moor - Stirling Road

Clitheroe - Barrow Brook

Clydebank - Livingston Street

Coatbridge - Coatbank Street

Coatbridge - Showcase Leisure

Cobham Services

Colchester - High Street

Coleraine - Hanover Place

Colindale - The Hyde

Collier Row - Collier Row Road

Colliers Wood - Chapter Way

Colne - North Valley Road

Colton Mill - Stile Hill Way

Colwyn Bay - Abergele Road

Connswater - Arches Retail Park

Consett - Hermistone Retail Park

Conwy - Llandudno Junction

Corby - Oakley Road

Corley - M6 North Services

Corley - M6 South Services

Coulby Newham - Dalby Way

County Down - Saintfield Road

Coventry - Court House Green

Coventry - Cross Cheaping

Coventry - Cross Point

Coventry - Tile Hill

Coventry - Walsgrave Road

Coventry - West Orchard Shopping Centre

Cowgate - Ponteland Road

Crawley - High Street

Crewe - Dunwoody Way

Crewe - Grand Junction Retail Park

Crewe - M6 North Services

Croydon - Church Street

Croydon - Colonnades Leisure Park

Cumbernauld - South Muirhead Road

Dagenham - Merrielands Retail Park

Darlington - Albert Road

Darlington - Yarm Road

Deptford - Evelyn Street

Derby - Foresters Leisure Park

Derby - Meteor Centre

Derby - Pride Park

Derby - Westfield Centre

Dewsbury - Long Causeway

Doncaster - Frenchgate Interchange

Doncaster - Lakeside Factory Outlet

Doncaster - Thorne Road

Doncaster - York Road

Dorchester - Weymouth Avenue

Dorking - High Street

Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park

Dover - Market Square

Dudley - Castlegate Drive

Dudley - Merry Hill Drive Thru

Dudley - Merry Hill Food Court

Dumbarton - St James Retail Park

Dumfries - Cuckoo Bridge Retail Park

Dundee - Camperdown Leisure Park

Dundee - Murraygate

Dundee - Tom Johnston Road

Dunfermline - Fife Leisure Park

Dunstable - White Lion Retail Park

Durham - City Retail Park

Durham - Thinford Services

Durham Mercia Retail Park

Ealing - The Mall

Earlsfield - Garratt Lane

East Grinstead - London Road

East Ham - High Street North

East Kilbride - Kingsgate Retail Park

East Kilbride - Queensway

East Kilbride - Shopping Centre

Eastbourne - Lottbridge Drove

Ebbw Vale - Waun y Pond Road

Edinburgh - Craigleith Retail Park

Edinburgh - Herminston Gait Retail Park

Edinburgh - Kinnaird Park

Edinburgh - Meadowbank Retail Park

Edinburgh - Nicolson Street

Edinburgh - South Charlotte Street

Edinburgh - St Andrews Street

Edinburgh - Straiton Road

Elgin - Linkwood Place

Elk Mill - Central Retail Park

Ely - Leisure Village

Enfield - Coliseum Retail Park

Enniskillen - Wellington Road

Epsom - High Street

Erdington - High Street

Evesham - A46 Twyford Services

Exeter - Marsh Barton Trading Estate

Exeter - Rydon Lane Retail Park

Exeter - South Street

Exmouth - Imperial Road

Falkirk - Callandar Road

Fareham - Lederle Lane

Farnworth - Albert Road

Feltham - Rochester Parade

Fenton - King Street

Ferndown - Ringwood Road

Finaghy - Upper Lisburn Road

Fleet - M3 North Services

Fleet - M3 South Services

Fleetwood - Lord Street

Folkestone - Sandgate Road

Fontwell - Arundel Road

Forest Gate - Woodgrange Road

Forfar - Orchard Business Park

Gainsborough - The Roseway

Garston - Speke Road

Gateshead - Felling

Gateshead - Metro Centre Blue

Gateshead - Riverside Way

Gatwick Airport

Gillingham - Canterbury Street

Gillingham - Courtney Road

Glasgow - Argyle Street

Glasgow - Braehead Shopping Centre

Glasgow - Forge Retail Park

Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park

Glasgow - London Road

Glasgow - Motherwell

Glasgow - Nitshill Road

Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road

Glasgow - Rutherglen

Glasgow - Sauchiehall Street

Glasgow - Springburn Road

Glasgow - St Enochs Shopping Centre

Glasgow Renfield Street Rst

Glasshoughton - Colorado Way

Glengormley - Antrim Road

Gloucester - Eastbrook Road

Gloucester - Goodridge Avenue

Gloucester - Westgate Street

Glynneath - Cwmgwrach Roundabout

Golders Green - Golders Green Road

Gorleston on Sea - High Street

Govan - Helen Street

Grantham - Harlaxton Road

Grays Thurrock - High Street

Great Yarmouth - Atlantis Tower

Great Yarmouth - Regent Road

Greenock - Custom House Quay

Greenwich - Trafalgar Road

Gretna Green Services

Grimsby - Birchin Way

Guildford - Frairy Centre

Hailsham - Ropemaker Park

Halifax - George Street

Halifax - Haley Hill

Hamilton - Palace Grounds Retail Pk

Hammersmith - Kings Street

Hampton Hill - High Street

Hanley - Parliament Row

Harrow - St Ann's Shopping Centre

Harrow Weald - High Road

Hartlepool - Marina Way

Hartshead Moor - M62 Services

Hastings - Old London Road

Hastings - Wellington Place

Hatfield - Comet Way

Havant - Park Way

Haverhill - Ehringhausen Way

Hayes End - Uxbridge Road

Haywards Heath - South Road

Heathrow - Bath Road

Heaton Chapel - Monarch Leisure Park

Hemel Hempstead - The Marlowes

Hereford - Stonebow Road

High Wycombe - Frogmore

High Wycombe - Wycombe Retail Park

Highbury - Upper Street

Hinckley - Maple Drive

Hoddesdon - High Street

Holyhead - Penrhos Retail Park

Hopwood Services

Horsham - Bishopric

Hounslow - High Street

Huddersfield - Leeds Road

Huddersfield - New Street

Huddersfield - Westbourne Road

Hull - Beverley Road

Hull - Jameson Street

Hull - Kingswood Retail Park

Hull - The Beacon

Hull - The Mount Retail Park

Hulme - Greenheys Lane West

Huntingdon - Tower Field

Hyde - Clarendon Road

Ilford - High Road

Ilkeston - Rutland Street

Inverness - Milburn Road

Ipswich - Bury Road

Ipswich - Cardinal Park

Ipswich - Martlesham Heath

Irvine - The Riverway Retail Park

Isle of Wight - Lake

Jersey - St Helier

Junction 11 - M20 Services

Keele - M6 Services

Keighley - Hardings Road

Kempston - Bedford Road

Kettering Leisure Park

Kidderminster - Stourport Road

Killingworth - Killingworth Centre

Kilmarnock - Queens Drive Retail Pk

Kilwinning - Ashenyards Park

Kings Lynn - Hardwick Estate

Kingston - Clarence Street

Kingswinford - Pensnett Trading Estate

Kirkcaldy - Central Retail Park

Laindon - High Road

Lancaster - Penny Street

Larne - Redland Roundabout

Leeds - Coal Road

Leeds - Gotts Park Stanningley Road

Leeds - Guisley Retail Park

Leeds - Harehills Roundhay Road

Leeds - Horsforth

Leeds - Hunslet Green Retail Centre

Leeds - Kirkstall Road

Leeds - Merrion Centre

Leeds - Northside Retail Park

Leicester - High Street

Leicester - Waterside Road

Leicester Forest - East M1 Services

Leigh - Parsonage Retaill Park

Leigh on Sea - Progress Road

Leighton Buzzard - Grovebury Retail Park

Leyton - High Road

Leyton - Lea Bridge Road

Leyton Mills - Retail Park

Lincoln - High Street

Lincoln - Nettleham Road

Linwood - Paisley Leisure Park

Lisburn - Bow Street Mall

Lisburn - Omniplex Centre

Liscard - Wallasey Road

Liverpool - Chaloner Street

Liverpool - East Prescott Road

Liverpool - Edge Lane

Liverpool - Great Charlotte Street

Liverpool - Great Homer Street

Liverpool - Litherland

Liverpool - Speke Hall Road

Liverpool - St Johns Square

Liverpool - Stonedale Retail Park

Liverpool - Tuebrook

Liverpool Walton - Country Road

Livingston - Almondvale South Retail Park

Llandudno - Mostyn Street

Llanelli - Trostre South Retail Park

London - Apex Corner

London - Baker Street

London - Farringdon Road

London - Kilburn High Road

London - Lavender Hill

London - Nottinghill Gate

London - Seven Sisters

London - Southampton Row

London - Tower Hill

London - Walworth Road

London - Waterloo

Londonderry - Lesley Retail Park

Loughborough - Regent Place Retail Park

Lowestoft - Marine Parade

Luton - Hatters Way Retail Park

Luton - The Mall

Magherafelt - Castledawnson Road

Maidenhead - Bridge Avenue

Manchester - Ashton Retail Park

Manchester - Barlow Moor Road

Manchester - Denton Rock

Manchester - Harpurhey

Manchester - Hyde Road

Manchester - Middleton

Manchester - The Trafford Centre

Manchester - Trafford Retail Park

Manchester Airport

Manchester Fort Shopping Park

Mansfield - Fulmar Close

Mansfield - Nottingham Road

March - Wisbech Road

Margate - High Street

Markham Moor - A1 North Services

Membury - M4 North Services

Membury - M4 South Services

Merthyr Tydfil - Cyfartha Retail Park

Michaelwood - M5 North Services

Michaelwood - M5 South Services

Middlehaven - Heath Road

Middlesbrough - Linthorpe Road

Mildenhall - The Precinct

Milton Keynes - Stacey Bushes

Milton Keynes - The Centre:MK

Milton Keynes - The Stadium

Milton Keynes - Xscape

Mitcham - London Road

Morden - London Road

Morecambe - Marine Road

Mornington Crescent

Moto Scotch Corner

Newark - Lincoln Road

Newbury - Wharf Road

Newcastle - Main Street

Newcastle under Lyme - Liverpool Road

Newhaven - Drove Road

Newport - East Retail Park

Newport - Spytty Road

Newport IOW - The Furlongs

Newport Pagnell - M1 North Services

Newport Pagnell - M1 South Services

Newry - Bridge Street

Newtonabbey - Church Road

Newtown - Pool Road

Newtownards - Ards Shopping Centre

North Finchley - High Road

Northampton - Alexander Terrace

Northampton - Nene Park Sixfields

Northampton - Riverside Retail Park

Northampton - Towcester Road

Northwich - Chester Way

Northwood Hills - Noel Street

Norwich - Chapelfield

Norwich - Longwater

Norwich - Mile Cross Lane

Norwich - Sprowston Retail Park

Norwood - Norwood Road

Nottingham - Alfreton Road

Nottingham - Clifton Lane

Nottingham - Daleside Road

Nottingham - Langley Mill

Nottingham - Mapperley

Nottingham - Milton Street

Nottingham - Nuthall Road

Nottingham - Springfield Retail Park

Nuneaton - Bermuda Park

Nuneaton - Weddington Road

Old Kent Road

Oldbury - Wolverhampton Road

Oldham - Huddersfield Road

Oldham - Sisson Street

Omagh - Dromore Road

Orpington - High Street

Oswestry - Maebury Road

Oxford - Cornmarket Street

Oxford - M40 Services

Oxford Peartree Services

Oxley - Bushbury Lane

Paddington - Praed Street

Paignton - Brixham Rd

Paisley - Renfrew Road

Park Royal - Royal Leisure Park

Peckham - Rye Lane

Pemberton - Ormskirk Road

Penge - High Street

Pennywell - Chester Road

Penrith - Bridge Lane

Penzance - Heliport Retail Park

Perry Bar - One Stop Retail Park

Perth - Dunkeld Road

Peterborough - A1M Services

Peterborough - Ashborough Road

Peterborough - London Road

Peterborough - Paston Parkway

Peterhead - Invernette Roundabout

Pitsea Retail Park

Plymouth - Crown Hill Retail Park

Plymouth - Marsh Mills

Pocklington - York Road

Pontefract - Cornmarket

Poole - Ashley Road

Poole - The Dolphin Centre

Poole - Tower Park

Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Park

Port Talbot - Christchurch Road

Portadown - Bridge Street

Portsmouth - Binnacle Way

Portsmouth - Commercial Road

Portsmouth - Pompey Centre

Preston - Ashton on Ribble

Preston - Deepdale Shopping Park

Preston - Fishergate

Preston - Leyland Road

Prestwich - Bury New Road

Purley - Purley Parade

Putney - High Street

Queensferry - Station Road

Quinton - Hagley Road West

Rainham - Cherry Tree Lane

Ramsgate - Queens Street

Raunds - Warth Park

Rayners Lane - Alexandra Avenue

Reading - Broad Street

Reading - Forbury Retail Park

Reading - M4 West Services

Reading - Oxford Road

Reading Gate Retail Park

Redcar - High Street

Redditch - Clews Road

Redditch - Trafford Retail Park

Rhuddlan - Castle View Retail Park

Rhyl - Wellington Way

Rochdale - Kingsway Retail Park

Rochford - Cherry Orchard Way

Rockferry - St Pauls Road

Rockingham - Dearne Valley

Romford - Colchester Road

Romford - South Street

Ross on Wye - Ross Park

Rotherham - Canklow Road

Rotherham - Fitzwilliam Road

Rotherham - Manvers Way

Rotherham - Stadium Way

Rugby - Leicester Road Retail Park

Ruislip - High Street

Runcorn - Hospital Way

Rustington - Broadmark Parade

Salford - Regent Road

Salford - Rossal Way

Sandyford - High Street

Scarborough - Huntriss Way

Scunthorpe - Gallagher Leisure Park

Scunthorpe - Lakeside Retail Park

Seaham - Dalton Park

Selsdon - Addington Road

Shaftsbury - Ivy Cross

Sheerness - Thomsett Way

Sheffield - Barnsley Road

Sheffield - Chesterfield Road

Sheffield - City Road

Sheffield - Drake Retail Park

Sheffield - Handsworth Road

Sheffield - Haymarket

Sheffield - Meadowhall Shopping Centre

Sheffield - Penistone Road

Sheffield - Queens Road

Sheffield - West Street

Sheffield Arena - Broughton Lane

Sheldon - Coventry Road

Shepherds Bush - Uxbridge Road

Shirley - Stratford Road

Shrewsbury - Arlington Way

Shrewsbury - Barker Street

Sittingbourne - Mill Way

Skegness - Pier Field

Skelmersdale - Concourse Shopping Centre

Sleaford - Holdingham Roundabout

Slough - Farnham Road

Slough - Queensmere Centre

South Kensington - Gloucester Road

South Mimms - M25 Services

South Shields - Chichester Road

South Woodford - George Lane

Southampton - Above Bar Street

Southampton - Burlesdon Road

Southampton - Hedge End

Southampton - Millbrook Roundabout

Southend - Greyhound Trading Park

Southgate - Chaseside

Southport - Eastbank Street

Southport - Ocean Plaza

St Austell - Pentewan Road

St Helens - Central Retail Park

St Neots - Great North Road

St. Budeaux - Wolseley Road

Stafford - Hough Retail Park

Stanway - Stane Leisure Park

Stevenage - Roaring Meg Retail Park

Stirling - Kerse Road

Stockport - London Road

Stockport - Peel Retail Park

Stockton-on-Tees - Wellington Street

Stoke Newington - High Street

Stoke on Trent - Festival Heights

Stoke on Trent - Meir

Stourbridge - St Johns Road

Strabane - Bradbury Way

Stratford - The Broadway

Stratford - Westfield

Stretford - Chester Road

Strood - Commercial Road

Sudbury - Northern Road

Sunbury Cross Centre

Sunderland - Thomsen Retail Park

Sutton - High Street

Sutton - Rose Hill

Sutton in Ashfield - Forest Street

Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park

Swansea - Uplands Crescent

Swansea - Upper Forest Way

Swindon - Delta Park

Swindon FC Great Western

Swindon Leisure - Greenbridge Retail Park

Tamworth - Ventura Retail Park

Tarpots - London Road

Taunton - East Street

Teesside - Park Drive

Telford - Madeley Court Way

Telford - Rampart Way

Telford - Trench Lock

Telford - Wrekin Retail Park

Thamesmead - Cannon Retail Park

Thornaby - Pavillion Shopping Centre

Thornbury - Gallagher Leisure Pk

Thornton Heath - London Road

Thurrock - Lakeside Food Court

Thurrock - West Thurrock Way

Toddington - M1 North Services

Tonbridge - High Street

Tooting - Mitcham Road

Torquay - Fleet Street

Trowbridge - Bradley Road

Tunbridge Wells - The Fountain Business Pk

Tyburn - Kingsbury Road

Upton Park - Green Street

Uttoxeter - Town Meadows Way

Uxbridge - Oxford Road

Uxbridge - The Pavillions Shopping Centre

Wakefield - Calder Park

Wakefield - Westgate Retail Park

Walkden - Ellesmere Centre

Wallsend - High Street West

Walsall - Junction 10 M6 Services

Walsall Wood - Lichfield Road

Waltham Cross - Eleanor Cross Road

Wandsworth - Southside Shopping Centre

Warrington - Alban Retail Park

Warrington - Kings Way South

Warrington - Sankey Way

Warwick - M40 North Services

Warwick - M40 South Services

Washington - The Galleries

Watford - Century Retail Park

Watford - High Street

Watford - St Albans Road

Wednesbury - Junction 9 M6 Services

Welling - Bellegrove Road

Wellingborough - Turnells Mill Lane

Welwyn Garden City - Fretherne Road

Weoley Castle - Alwood Road

Wesham - Mill Farm Sports Village

West Wickham - Wickham Road

Weston Super Mare - Gallager Retail Park

Wetherby - A1M Services

Weymouth - Jubilee Close

Whitstable - Highgate Park

Whitton - High Street

Widnes - Gerard Street

Wigan - Manchester Road

Wigan - Robin Retail Park

Wimbledon - The Broadway

Wisbech Retail Park

Wishaw - Glasgow Road

Woking - Chertsey Road

Woking - Peacocks Centre

Wolverhampton - Bentley Bridge Pleasure Pk

Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park

Woodall - M1 North Services

Woodall - M1 South Services

Woolwich - Thomas Street

Worcester - Elgar Retail Park

Worcester - Hornhill Road

Worcester Park - Central Road

Workington - Bassemer Way

Worthing - Broadwater Street West

Worthing - Chapel Road

Wrexham - St Georges Crescent

Wythenshawe - Rowlands Way

Yeovil - Western Avenue

Yiewsley - High Street

York - Blossom Street

Which other restaurants are taking part in the scheme?

The government have launched a postcode checker to help clarify exactly which restaurants, pubs and cafes are participating in the scheme.

The discount only works for dine-in experiences, meaning no drive through only businesses can participate.

However most fast food outlets that have some form of seating are currently taking part in the scheme.