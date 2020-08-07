THOUSANDS have flocked to Barry Island beach this afternoon to lap up the glorious sunshine, with temperatures expected to soar even more over the weekend.
Traders have estimated around 15,000 to 20,000 people had piled into the popular tourist hotspot by 4pm on Friday, with Barry Island Pleasure Park also seeing a very good day for sales.
It got up to 26 degrees today, with highs of 27 and 28 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Despite the warm weather, Transport for Wales continues to advise against non-essential travel.
Train capacity is being monitored and alcohol is prohibited and subject to confiscation at Barry Island.
There were no reports of any trouble, with a strong police presence.
There is slow traffic on A4055 Cardiff Road Northbound from Palmerston Road to A4231, which is likely to be people heading home from Barry Island.