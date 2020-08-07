A “HIGH risk” paedophile attracted to young girls is back behind bars after he was caught downloading indecent images of children performing gymnastics.

Jason Lee Evans, from Newport, was branded “disgusting” by a judge when he was jailed in 2016 for 16 months for having 17,000 child abuse images.

The 50-year-old, of Gaer Vale, was sent to prison again after he pleaded guilty to making 129 category B and C indecent images this April.

Evans also admitted possessing extreme animal pornography and breaching a sexual harm prevention order imposed four years ago by installing a VPN on his mobile phone.

Harry Baker, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court, some of the indecent images of young girls depicted them performing gymnastics or swimming.

He said: “This is a serious breach. There is a very serious risk of harm here.

“The defendant has a real attraction for young girls. There is only a small step between this and taking his own photographs.”

Mr Baker added: “When he was arrested, he told officers he had committed the offences under the influence of alcohol and amphetamine.”

Emma Harris, mitigating, said: “The defendant is a man who has had difficulties with alcohol and drugs and has referred himself to the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service.

“He has experienced a number of difficulties living independently. He is not in employment and receives Universal Credit.

“He has not had a relationship for a number of years.”

Judge Richard Williams told Evans: “This was a deliberate and calculated act.

“You present a high risk of reoffending and there is no prospect of rehabilitation in my judgement.”

He jailed him for 20 months and ordered him to register as a sex offender for 10 years and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

Four years ago, when he was being sentenced at Newport Crown Court, Judge Christopher Llewellyn-Jones QC told the defendant: "Jason Lee Evans, frankly you disgust me.”

Prosecutor Jason Howells said in 2016 that of the 17,727 indecent still images and videos of children Evans had, 283 of these images were category A – the most serious.

There were 283 images at category B and there were 17,161 category C images.

They showed mainly girls between six and 12-years-old.

He told the court in some of the images the children appeared to be in “pain” and there was use of ropes and also animals involved.

Mr Howells said the defendant co-operated with police and answered the door to officers saying, 'I'll show you where they are to speed things up for you’. Police recovered a computer tower and a number of hard drives.

Evans told police in his interview that he had been an amphetamine addict for 20 years but had been clean up until just before his arrest.

The defendant admitted he searched for terms including school “girls in uniform” and “pre-teen hard core”.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.