PEOPLE from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in Gwent are more than three times as likely to be fined for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules than white people, new figures suggest.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) says it is concerned by "disproportionality" in the issuing of fixed penalty notices by forces in England and Wales, but added the picture is complex.

Figures published by the NPCC show Gwent Police handed out 111 fines between March 27 and May 25.

Of those, 98 were to white people and 13 to those of black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

Analysis carried out by government statisticians for the NPCC suggests that people from BAME backgrounds were fined at a rate of 5.9 in every 10,000 people in Gwent, compared to 1.7 in every 10,000 white people in the region.

That means fines for BAME people were 3.4 times higher than for white people – well above the national average of 1.6.

READ MORE:

Rates were calculated using police force area population estimates from mid-2016 – the latest year with an ethnicity breakdown. The figures include residents as well as those who travelled to the area.

The data also suggests that across England and Wales, young men aged between 18 and 34, from BAME backgrounds, were over-represented by around twice the rate of young white men in the same age groups.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “While it is a complex picture, it is a concern to see disparity between white and black, Asian or ethnic minority people.

“Each force will be looking at this carefully to assess and mitigate any risks of bias – conscious or unconscious – and to minimise disproportionate impact wherever possible.

“Many forces have brought in community representatives to help them scrutinise the circumstances around each FPN and if it has been issued fairly."

He added that the NPCC is working towards a plan of action to address issues of inclusion and race equality, such as lower trust in police from black communities and concerns around the use of stop and search.

In July civil liberties group Big Brother Watch demanded a review of all lockdown fines issued in England and Wales, describing the new coronavirus laws as "draconian".

Rosalind Comyn, policy and campaigns officer at human rights campaign group Liberty, also recently told the Commons Home Affairs Committee it was important there was a "wholesale review of the fines and that people have a right to appeal".