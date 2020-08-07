THE owners of a popular coffee shop in Abergavenny which will not be reopening after lockdown have said the decision is not due to coronavirus.

Coffee#1 on High Street, which is owned by Caffe Nero, revealed the closure of their Abergavenny store on Facebook, posting: "We have loved being part of the Abergavenny community since we opened our doors back in 2005.

"But, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to not reopen our Abergavenny store.

"We would like to thank our amazing team and our wonderful customers who have continued supporting our little coffee shop for all these years. We are going to miss you all."

Asked whether the shop's closure was due to the financial strains of the pandemic, a spokesman for Coffee#1 said: "We are constantly reviewing our estate to make sure our stores are in the right locations to offer the best service to our customers.

READ MORE:

"We had taken the decision to relocate the Abergavenny store prior to lockdown and therefore won’t now be reopening it.

"We have offered all the staff roles in other stores and feel confident our customers can still enjoy a fantastic experience at our nearby store in Monmouth, which along with all our other stores, has now fully reopened."

Reacting to the news on Facebook, a fan of the shop Rachel Weeks said: "We are so upset about this. We had been going here for the last couple of years with our Smooth Fox terriers and the staff always made them and us so welcome.

"When we moved a year ago out of the area we still went there. I want to thank them for being fab and so friendly and wish them all the best. We are certainly going to miss you."

Another regular visitor, Michelle Mallalieu, said: "Very sad news. We've visited it each time we've been to Abergavenny and loved it."