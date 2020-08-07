FIREFIGHTERS are attending a blaze at a former pub in Pontymister.
Crews were called out to the Welsh Oak, on Newport Road, just after 5.30pm.
"We are still in attendance," said a South Wales Fire Service spokeswoman. "We were called out at 5.38pm.
READ MORE:
- Patient from hell waited outside dentist’s house with 'murder kit' and crossbow.
- Ex-boxer drugs boss jailed for trafficking and having £35k cash and Rolex.
- Woman jailed after blackmailing man out of £28k over nude photos threats.
"We have multiple crews there at the moment [6.30pm]."
The fire has caused delays for traffic using the B4591, after the road was closed earlier this evening.
More to follow.