FIREFIGHTERS are attending a blaze at a former pub in Pontymister.

Crews were called out to the Welsh Oak, on Newport Road, just after 5.30pm.

"We are still in attendance," said a South Wales Fire Service spokeswoman. "We were called out at 5.38pm.

"We have multiple crews there at the moment [6.30pm]."

The fire has caused delays for traffic using the B4591, after the road was closed earlier this evening.

More to follow.