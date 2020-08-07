TEMPERATURES in Gwent are set to soar over the weekend, almost reaching 30C in some areas.
Beachgoers have already been making the most of the sun, as traders in Barry Island estimated around 15,000 to 20,000 people had piled into the popular tourist hotspot by 4pm on Friday.
The Met Office is forecasting another sunny weekend across the whole of South East Wales, ahead of a thunderstorm warning on Monday and Tuesday.
A 'very high' UV index is forecast for the whole region, so be sure to protect yourself if you are venturing outside.
Here is your hour-by-hour guide for the weather in Newport.
Weather forecasts for other parts of Gwent are below.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Gwent. Picture: Met Office
Newport – Saturday – Dry with sunshine.
6am: 18C
7am: 18C
8am: 18C
9am: 20C
10am: 21C
11am: 22C
Midday: 24C
1pm: 25C
2pm: 26C
3pm: 27C
4pm: 27C
5pm: 27C
6pm: 27C
7pm: 26C
8pm: 25C
9pm: 23C
10pm: 22C
11pm: 21C
Midnight: 20C
Saturday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:
Abergavenny – highs of 28C
Blackwood – highs of 26C
Brynmawr – highs of 25C
Chepstow – highs of 28C
Cwmbran – highs of 28C
Ebbw Vale – highs of 26C
Monmouth – highs of 29C
Pontypool – highs of 27C
The weather forecast for Sunday in Gwent. Picture: Met Office
Newport – Sunday – Very warm weather with variable cloud and sunny spells.
4am: 17C
7am: 16C
10am: 19C
1pm: 23C
4pm: 26C
7pm: 26C
10pm: 23C
Midnight: 21C
Sunday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:
Abergavenny – highs of 28C
Blackwood – highs of 26C
Brynmawr – highs of 24C
Chepstow – highs of 28C
Cwmbran – highs of 28C
Ebbw Vale – highs of 25C
Monmouth – highs of 29C
Pontypool – highs of 27C