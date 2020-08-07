TEMPERATURES in Gwent are set to soar over the weekend, almost reaching 30C in some areas.

Beachgoers have already been making the most of the sun, as traders in Barry Island estimated around 15,000 to 20,000 people had piled into the popular tourist hotspot by 4pm on Friday.

The Met Office is forecasting another sunny weekend across the whole of South East Wales, ahead of a thunderstorm warning on Monday and Tuesday.

A 'very high' UV index is forecast for the whole region, so be sure to protect yourself if you are venturing outside.

Here is your hour-by-hour guide for the weather in Newport.

Weather forecasts for other parts of Gwent are below.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Gwent. Picture: Met Office

Newport – Saturday – Dry with sunshine.

6am: 18C

7am: 18C

8am: 18C

9am: 20C

10am: 21C

11am: 22C

Midday: 24C

1pm: 25C

2pm: 26C

3pm: 27C

4pm: 27C

5pm: 27C

6pm: 27C

7pm: 26C

8pm: 25C

9pm: 23C

10pm: 22C

11pm: 21C

Midnight: 20C

Saturday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:

Abergavenny – highs of 28C

Blackwood – highs of 26C

Brynmawr – highs of 25C

Chepstow – highs of 28C

Cwmbran – highs of 28C

Ebbw Vale – highs of 26C

Monmouth – highs of 29C

Pontypool – highs of 27C

The weather forecast for Sunday in Gwent. Picture: Met Office

Newport – Sunday – Very warm weather with variable cloud and sunny spells.

4am: 17C

7am: 16C

10am: 19C

1pm: 23C

4pm: 26C

7pm: 26C

10pm: 23C

Midnight: 21C

Sunday's forecast for other parts of Gwent:

Abergavenny – highs of 28C

Blackwood – highs of 26C

Brynmawr – highs of 24C

Chepstow – highs of 28C

Cwmbran – highs of 28C

Ebbw Vale – highs of 25C

Monmouth – highs of 29C

Pontypool – highs of 27C