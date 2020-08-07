THERE are heavy delays on the M4 heading eastbound at Newport.
Traffic is building approaching junction 26 for Malpas, as one lane is closed approaching the Brynglas tunnels for road works.
The exit slip road at junction 26 for Malpas eastbound will be closed until 6am tomorrow (Saturday) for maintenance.
A detour is in operation - via the exit and entry slip roads.
Traffic on the eastbound M4 at Junction 26 for Malpas. Picture: Traffic Wales.
Traffic on the eastbound M4 at High Cross. Picture: Traffic Wales.
The delays are not being helped by the returning beachgoers after thousands flocked to the seaside at Barry Island as temperatures soared today.
A busy car park at Barry Island.
The busy roads in Barry as beachgoers begin to leave the town.
Traders in Barry Island estimated around 15,000 to 20,000 people had already piled into the popular tourist hotspot by 4pm on Friday.