GWENT Police’s boss has warned she expects only the “highest standards” from her officers after one of her constables was fired for harassing an ex-girlfriend.
Chief Constable Pam Kelly spoke out after PC Gareth Hodges, 48, from Monmouthshire, was sacked when a panel found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
A hearing was told the dismissed officer turned up at the woman’s home late at night after bombarding her with unwanted calls, texts and emails over a two-week period.
MORE NEWS
Patient from hell waited outside dentist’s house with 'murder kit' and crossbow
‘Disgusting’ paedophile with ‘real attraction to young girls’ back behind bars
Woman jailed after blackmailing man out of £28k over nude photos threats
A panel at Gwent Police HQ in Cwmbran dismissed the officer and placed him on the policing barred list.
PC Hodges had admitted harassing the woman, known only as Ms X, and receiving a non-conviction restraining order against contacting her, but argued he should have kept his job.
Speaking after the conclusion of the hearing, Chief Constable Kelly said: “There is no place in Gwent Police for this type of behaviour.
“I expect all of our officers and staff to act in accordance with Gwent Police’s standards of professional behaviour.
“Anyone who does not adhere to these standards should expect to be held accountable.
“Our communities expect the highest standards of conduct from my officers and staff.
"This is vital in our role in providing protection and reassurance to all members of the public when they need us, especially the more vulnerable in society.
“The vast majority of our employees demonstrate the highest level of professionalism at all times and work tirelessly to serve our communities in that regard.”
Comments are closed on this article.