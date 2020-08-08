Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Skizzy adopted the Simmonds family, of Ebbw Bridge, Newport, after moving in with them in preference to living with his owner, who transferred ownership to the family.

This is Hendrix, who's been part of Leah Challenger's family in Tredegar for seven years. He is a mix of old English sheepdog, border collie and German shepherd and was one of a litter of nine. He's been enjoying long muddy walks with the family and cooling off in the local pond.

Julie Saunders, of Newport, has shared this picture of Gracie Mae, who is sixteen. She's a female ginger cat.

Milo has lived with Mollie Scourfield. of Newport, for eight years. He's a Jack Russell cross border terrier.

Here is Tashi, a Labradoodle, who's been part of Lynette Duncan's family in Newport since 2012. Tashi came from the Newport Council Rescue Centre in Stephenson Street when she was one.She got her name because she is black with a golden 'tash'.

Meet Diamond, who lives with Dale Cottrell in Cwmbran. She had her 20th birthday during lockdown and is the last remaining member from her family. She was one of a litter of six that Dale's family saved including her mother. Despite her age, she's a very sociable cat who wants to be in the thick of it and doesn't want to miss out on anything.

Nurse Julie Dobson, of Undy, sent in this picture of Aztec who has been with the family along with his sister Olmec since February when they were 12 weeks old. They have loved Julie's husband working from home and their daughter Claudia being off school.

Meet Toby who's part of the Clark family from Rogerstone for three years after coming from a rescue centre when he was four months old. This picture show's him resting in the blue bells with his favourite ball.

Nicola Williams, of Cwmbran, shared with this picture of Bonnie, who was rescued from Romania in December 2018. Nicola said: "Bonnie spent her first year on the streets and her next five years or so in rescue kennels. Bonnie is a very nervous, timid adorable pooch who loves belly rubs and treats."