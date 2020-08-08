HOW many times have you driven over the Southern Distributor Road bridge in Newport?

And did you know it's official name is City Bridge?

Well, here are some pictures of it being built back in 2003 and some others of it down the years, including being a great vantage point for the Nato Summit flypast in 2014.

All thee pictures of the bridge under construction were taken in 2003

The bridge nears completion in 2004

The Southern Distributor Road runs from the Coldra roundabout (M4 junction 24) in the east of Newport to Tredegar Park M4 (Junction 28) in the west of Newport and this bow-string arch bridge spanning the River Usk.

The new road was completed in 2004.

At the time the urban regeneration company Newport Unlimited described the opening of the SDR, which was built under a Private finance Initiative, as a critical piece of Newport's regeneration jigsaw.

Watching the flypast when the Nato Summit was held in Newport in 2014

The bridge is one of the five bridges crossing the Usk in Newport which can carry traffic. The others are the Transporter Bridge, George Street Bridge, Town Bridge and the M4 bridge.

It has become an instantly recognisable part of Newport and forms part of the annual Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon route.