A BUSINESS selling designer brand clothing and accessories has moved into Pontypool Indoor Market.

Haggles, set up in January by Gareth Lane, 44, from Cwmbran, was an online-only shop for handbags, jewellery, watches, women’s and children’s clothing at discount prices.

However, Mr Lane had his sights on opening a shop, and after the Indoor Market re-opened following the lockdown, was able to secure a stall there.

“The idea is to provide quality products at a fraction of the price,” he said.

“We put in an application [after lockdown] which was successful. We opened within two to three weeks after that.

“I was an HGV driver for 20 years. I ended up losing my job at the end of 2019. But I’ve always wanted to do something for myself.

“We’ve had a good start, and it’s a nice place to be.”

Cllr Joanne Gauden, Torfaen County Borough Council's executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “It’s wonderful welcoming new traders to Pontypool Indoor Market.

“New traders bring a new customer base, and this is not only great for the indoor market but Pontypool town centre as well.

“We wish Haggles the best of luck, and encourage residents to visit them in the indoor market to show their support. It’s tough starting a new business, and Haggles has had the additional challenges of starting up during Covid-19, so let’s shop local to keep them and all the indoor market businesses trading.”

You can find out more at Haggles.online