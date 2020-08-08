A MAN who was armed with a large meat cleaver near Newport city centre has been jailed.

Gavin Morgan, 40, was caught carrying the weapon in Caerau Crescent in the Stow Hill area in March.

He was also sent to prison for trying to swindle Lloyds Pharmacy out of medication at a store in the Heath suburb of Cardiff this January.

Morgan was jailed for 12 months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, of Shelley Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to having a meat cleaver in public and fraud.

He was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge upon his release from custody.