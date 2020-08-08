£2.3 MILLION in funding has been announced to support adoption services in Wales.

This announcement comes after enquiries to the National Adoption Service recorded a 36 per cent rise in enquiries during April to June compared to the same time last year.

The funding will help the Adopting Together programme, which aims to support children who wait 12 months or more to find an adoptive family. It will also fund psychology and education courses, provide a new support and information service for children and young people and work with children to understand their past, and work with them to support them in the future.

Since lockdown was introduced, visits to prospective adopters and adoption panels moved online so the service was able to continue in its work to find families for children with an adoption plan.

As a result, the service has not only received more interest in adoption, but there has also been an 18 per cent increase in adopter assessments started during lockdown.

Suzanne Griffiths, director for the National Adoption Service Wales said: “While the past few months have been a challenging time for everyone, we have been working hard to evolve and continue to match families in Wales, safely.

“By offering our services remotely through email, telephone calls and video conferencing, we have been able to support more people on their adoption journey. It’s promising to see this hard work result in more people coming forward.”

Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan said: “It’s heartening to hear that enquiries into adoption has risen over the lockdown period. The investment announced today will support families throughout their adoption journey. Working collaboratively with key organisations, the money will support a variety of programmes which benefit both adopters and adoptees.”

“Through our adapted services, our focus on increasing enquiries and the generous support fund, we are proud to continue to welcome new adopters and support those already going through the process to make a difference to the lives of children in need of a loving and stable home environment,” said Ms Griffiths.

To find out more about adoption, visit adoptcymru.com