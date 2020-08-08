TORFAEN residents have been the luckiest in Gwent when taking part in the People’s Postcode Lottery in 2020.
Since the start of the year, Torfaen postcodes have won the £1,000 daily prize on 19 occasions.
Cwmbran saw 11 of Torfaen’s lottery wins, while seven wins were in Pontypool, and one was in Blaenavon.
Pontnewydd was the luckiest ward in the borough, with three wins.
Newport saw the second highest number of winners with 17, followed by Monmouthshire (11) and Blaenau Gwent (10).
However, Caerphilly players may want to go searching for a lucky horseshoe, only winning the daily prize on four occasions from 219 draws - which averages to a winner almost every eight weeks.
Use the map below to further explore the locations of the winners.
Alternatively you can use this link.
