This week's Pub of the Week is the Pen and Wig on Stow Hill right in the heart of Newport city centre.

This pub, which opened in it's current guise in 2013 and which is owned by JWB Pubs, has been nominated by readers because of its warm and friendly atmosphere and the food that it serves.

It is on the route of the historic Chartist march, which came down Stow Hill and ended in bloodshed at the Westgate Hotel at the bottom of the hill. If you are doing the Newport Chartist Walk, this would make an ideal stopping off point.

In years gone by the venue was used as a night club and had a variety of names before becoming the popular pub it is today.

So, now that pubs are open again here in Wales after months of lockdown, what can customers expect from this hostelry?

General manager Tomos Young said: "It's had a fresh lick of paint inside and out.

"But more importantly there is a new extended beer garden at the front and the back of the pub boasting with 16 new tables - bringing the total to 23."

And the function room at the Pen and Wig has been completely refurbished and it is now called The Stow Hill Rooms.

There is no live music on offer but you can enjoy live sports on Sky Sports/BT Sports/Premier Sports during your visit.

The menu, which is served from an open kitchen, is made up of traditional pub classics including homemade lasagne and homemade chips.

Since re-opening customers will be greeted with a one way system around the pub with plenty of hand sanitising stations to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The Pen and Wig serves a wide range of drinks and craft beers. Bass is the best seller and there are five ever-changing guest beers to give a wide selection. There is also an extensive new wine list.