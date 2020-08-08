THREE new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent.
Of those new Gwent cases reported to Public Health Wales since yesterday, two are in Monmouthshire (386 total cases) and one is in Newport (884 total cases).
There were no new cases reported in Blaenau Gwent (375 total cases), Caerphilly (744 total cases), and Torfaen (362 total cases).
No new deaths were reported in the Gwent area, and the death toll from Covid-19 stands at 275 people.
Across Wales, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 19.
New cases in Wales were reported at the following health boards: Betsi Cadwaldr UHB and Cardiff and Vale UHB (four each); Aneurin Bevan UHB (three); Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, Hywel Dda UHB and Swansea Bay UHB (two each); and Powys Teaching HB (one). One case was also reported in Wales by a non-resident.
One more person has died in Wales since testing positive for Covid-19, PHW said.
The death toll in Wales, according to PHW, is 1,579 people.
MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:
- Here's how many businesses have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Wales
- People may be able to meet friends outside extended household indoors from August 15
- Gwent’s BAME population ‘more likely to receive lockdown fines’, figures suggest
The PHW figure only includes deaths where a person previously tested positive for Covid-19.
Giri Shankar, the PHW incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak, urged people to continue following the public health advice and rules during this weekend's sunshine.
“In light of the fine weather forecast this weekend, Public Health Wales continues to remind the public that they have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines – staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly," Dr Shankar said. "When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household."
The latest public health advice for Wales is available on the PHW website.