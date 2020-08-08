ITV has confirmed that the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will swap the Australian jungle for a 'ruined castle' in the UK.

The show will take place later this year and will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside – the location of which has yet to be confirmed.

Ant and Dec will host the series, bringing viewers all the news and excitement of the day.

With some magnificent castles in Gwent, could one of them end up hosting this year's I'm A Celeb?

We've done some location scouting of the region's castles – which one do you think would make the perfect home for the show?

Abergavenny Castle

Like many castle in South East Wales, Abergavenny Castle was built by the Normans in the decade following William I's victory at the Battle of Hastings and subsequent accession to the throne.

Notable events include a notorious massacre in 1175, when castle lord William de Braose had rival noblemen from Gwent murdered in the great hall in an act of revenge.

King John visited the castle in 1215, and in the early 15th century it was attacked by Welsh forces during the Glyndwr Rising.

These days, the castle is a more peaceful place, and a hunting lodge – built on the site in the 19th century – now housed Abergavenny Museum.

Caerleon Castle

In a village more famous for its ancient history and Roman ruins, Caerleon's Castle may well go unnoticed by visitors.

But the Norman tower, built in the early 13th century, is still standing – albeit on what is now private land. The tower is visible from the nearby Hanbury Arms pub, on the riverbank.

Caerleon Castle was also targeted by the Owain Glyndwr's Welsh forces in the early 15th century.

Caerphilly Castle

One of the most famous castles in Wales, if not the UK, Caerphilly Castle dominates the town centre.

The castle is easily identifiable in photographs due to its iconic south-east tower which leans to one side, and the small lakes which surround the fortifications.

Powerful nobleman Gilbert de Clare had the castle built in the late-13th century. It is the second-largest castle in the UK, after Windsor Castle, and has faced numerous attacks over the centuries.

The castle was restored by the wealthy marquesses of Bute in the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries; and in 1950 was given to the state. These days it is – like many castle in Wales – managed by Cadw and attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Caldicot Castle

Surrounded by an idyllic country park, Caldicot Castle is today a firm favourite with day-trippers and families keen to scale the fortification's walls for an incredible view of Severnside.

The castle was built by the Normans around the year 1100 but was developed into its present-day fortress at the end of the 12th century.

After falling into ruin, the castle was restored by the Cobb family in the early 20th century and was opened to the public in the 1960s.

Chepstow Castle

Building work began on the town's castle shortly after the Norman Conquest, designed as a stronghold of strategic importance to guard the River Wye and the Welsh Marches.

The castle stands proud on cliffs above the Wye's western (Welsh) bank and was expanded in the 12th century by William Marshal, one of the legendary knights of the age.

Chepstow Castle stayed in Marshal's family for some generations afterwards but was thrust back into the limelight during the English Civil War, being besieged twice by Cromwell's Roundheads.

The castle fell into disuse following the civil war but has remained popular with tourists in the centuries since, and in the 20th century was the filming location of several films and TV shows.

Grosmont Castle

Another Norman castle established after their defeat of Harold in 1066, Grosmont was one of the 'Three Castles' charged with defending the route between Hereford and Wales.

The castle changed ownership several times throughout the Medieval period until it was acquired by the Duchy of Lancaster, which held it for nearly 600 years.

The now-ruined castle overlooks the village of Grosmont, in northern Monmouthshire.

Monmouth Castle

This castle provided the Normans with a launchpad from which they could push into Wales, and was built by William FitzOsbern, one of the Conqueror's most trusted counsellors, who also began construction on Chepstow Castle.

The castle is perhaps most famous for being the birthplace of future king Henry V, in 1387.

Like Chepstow, Monmouth Castle was in the thick of the action in the civil war and changed hands several times.

Oliver Cromwell, leader of the Parliamentarians, visited the castle in 1647 and ordered its partial destruction to prevent its re-use, should it fall back into enemy hands.

In more recent times, a Great Castle House was built on the site and has been the home of the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers Militia for nearly 150 years.

Newport Castle

Perched on the western bank of the River Usk, little remains of Newport Castle today.

Built in the 14th century, the castle was sacked by the Welhsh during Owain Glyndwr's rebellion in 1402.

Only the east side of the castle survives today, and the site is closed off to the public over safety concerns, but visitors can still enjoy a view of the surviving fortifications from the Town Bridge.

Raglan Castle

Whereas Newport Castle has all but disappeared, Raglan Castle is today in excellent condition, probably owing to its relatively young age.

Building work began on the current castle structure in the mid-15th century and was later complimented by lavish grounds, including a deer park and orchards.

Charles I visited Raglan during the civil war, when the castle was held by staunch Royalists.

The castle was besieged by the Roundheads in the summer of 1646, and when the garrison finally surrendered the Parliamentarians attempted to destroy the fortifications, without much success.

In modern times the castle has become a popular tourist attraction.

Ruperra Castle

This ruined castle, in Lower Machen, is today in private ownership.

Built in the 17th century for the wealthy Morgan family (later Barons Tredegar), the castle emulated the styles of the Medieval period.

Skenfrith Castle

Another part of the 'Three Castles' lordship in Monmouthshire, Skenfrith Castle defended the border region from Welsh attacks in the Medieval period.

Usk Castle

The town's castle, built in the early 12th century, overlooks Usk town centre and the surrounding area.

Like many castles in the region, Usk was faced with attacks and skirmishes between the Welsh and the Normans in the Medieval period, including Owain Glyndwr's assault on the town in 1402.

The castle fell into disuse as a military settlement but has been a private family home since 1908.

White Castle

The third and final member of the 'Three Castles' defence set up in the 12th century to deal with the threat of the marauding Welsh.

This castle is located near the village of Llantilio Crossenny in Monmouthshire.