TOWN centre business owners in Monmouthshire are being invited to express their interest for a new grant to aid their recovery following the impact of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 Town Centre Outdoor Adaptation Grant offers businesses the chance to secure up to £8,000 towards improvements to traders to help them survive the winter months while operating a socially-distanced business.

Funded through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme, the grant will enable businesses to invest in external improvements and equipment such as outdoor seating, tables, awnings, barriers, planters, parklets, outdoor electric supply, lighting and heating.

It is intended that investment in measures such as these will enable businesses to trade outside into the winter season.

While it is expected that this grant scheme will appeal mainly to hospitality businesses, other town centre businesses who wish to create or improve outdoor trading space whilst enabling customers to safely maintain social distance, are invited to submit their proposals for consideration.

Applicants will need to meet the eligibility criteria for the scheme which can be found at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/town-grants/.

In order to submit an application, business will need to demonstrate that their proposals are of a suitable high standard, comply with the statutory requirements and are ‘Covid secure’. They must also possess a licence to trade in the space identified and have public liability insurance for such purposes.

The first step in the application process is to complete a brief expression of interest form which will be responded to within five working days.

Councillor Bob Greenland, Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said: “Measures that are introduced as a result of a successful grant application should benefit both the business, but also help improve the look of our high streets, creating a welcoming trading and café culture environment.

"These are not short-term measures, it’s hoped that through investment in good quality attractive seating, planters, awnings, etc., the benefits of this scheme will be long lasting and will help enhance our town centres further.

“We are not back to business as usual, Covid-19 is still very much present. I hope that through supporting Monmouthshire’s businesses and helping them create attractive outdoor spaces in which to trade, we can help create a safe and improved environment for residents and visitors.”