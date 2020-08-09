A VEGETARIAN was attacked by his drunken brother who came at him with a seven-inch kitchen knife after taunting him that he didn’t eat meat.

Ricky Ayris, 33, from Newport, was jailed after he had threatened Callum Hodges in a terrifying incident at their mother’s home in Caldicot.

The defendant had been experiencing problems with alcohol and was drinking up to 20 cans of strong lager a day, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor William Bebb said Ayris had been goading his brother about his vegetarian diet after the victim came back from the gym.

READ MORE:

He told the court: “The defendant was intoxicated and he shouted at Mr Hodges, ‘You should eat meat to get your vitamins.’

“The victim was preparing food in the kitchen. The defendant, told him, ‘You think you’re so hard.'

“He then grabbed hold of a six or seven-inch kitchen knife from a block and said, ‘You’re not so big now. What are you going to do?’

“Mr Hodge described his brother as being at arms length from him with the blade pointed towards him and the defendant bearing down on him.”

Mr Bebb said the victim was chased out of the house and fled to a neighbour’s home before the police were called.

Officers recovered the knife which had been thrown into wasteland.

Ayris, of Reene Court, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and common assault.

The unprovoked attack took place on February 18.

Andrew Davies, mitigating, said: “The defendant has no previous convictions for violence and has never been in a fight before.

“He doesn’t know what he what he was doing that night. He had been drinking 20 cans of high strength lager a day.

“He has now dramatically reduced his alcohol consumption.”

Mr Davies added that his client, who was living in a homeless hostel, was now working with the Gwent Alcohol and Drug Service to help fight his addiction.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “You are going to prison today. I am concerned about your reliance on alcohol and volatile behaviour.

“Courts must take a strong line when it comes to knife crime.”

Ayris was jailed for six months and made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his brother.