A DRUG trafficker was caught red-handed with cocaine in a pub garden after the manager of another bar found his iPhone with text messages implicating him.

Morgan Prosser, 21, was arrested at Abergavenny’s Auberge venue with coke which had a purity of 83 per cent, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said: “A manager at Wetherspoons in Abergavenny had found an iPhone on the premises with text messages from the defendant relating to the supply of drugs.”

The police were contacted and Prosser was arrested at Auberge with four wraps of cocaine with a street value of between £160 and £200.

READ MORE

Miss Shepherd said there were messages on the phone to a dealer further up the chain.

One read: “Ring me ASAP. I need to talk about business.”

The defendant, of Clos y Pinwydd, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to the possession of a class A drug with intent to supply on May 27, 2019.

Miss Shepherd said Prosser was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Suzanne Payne, mitigating, said: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and has expressed his remorse.

“His mum, girlfriend and manager from Anglican Windows are in court today to support him.

“Mr Prosser is very sorry for getting involved in drugs at all. He understands the hurt he has brought on his family.

“There has been a significant delay in this case.”

Judge Richard Williams further criticised Gwent Police for their handling of it and told Mrs Payne: “There has been a lightness of touch to this investigation. His premises were not searched.”

Prosser’s barrister added: “The defendant’s mother said her son is naïve and has learning difficulties.

“He started to take cocaine with a previous girlfriend socially but it escalated to the extent that it got out of control.

“He was persuaded to start dealing to get free drugs for himself.”

Mrs Payne added: “He is rehabilitating himself and got a job as a canvasser with Anglican Windows.

“He is now a team leader and travels across Wales and the South West of England.”

Judge Williams adjourned sentence so that the court could find out more information about Prosser’s learning difficulties.

The case was put back to September 17 and the defendant granted conditional bail.