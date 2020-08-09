FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together a list of our top five positive stories across Gwent this past week.

War hero who saw devastation in Hiroshima and Nagasaki awarded medal

John Hughes, 94, who now lives at Cwmbran House Residential Home, was part of a Russian convoy aboard the battleship HMS Duke of York.

He was awarded the medal in recognition of his service and contribution to the war effort and was presented with it by staff at Cwmbran House as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

During his time in the Navy, he worked on the HMS White Bear, HMS Wrangler, and HMS Duke of York.

Risca man's fundraising challenge for Alzheimer's Society

James Jones, 40, who took up running as a way to improve his fitness, took on the challenge of running 100 miles in 30 days to raise money for funding research into Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, after seeing the idea on Facebook.

Currently, Mr Jones has raised £779 for the Alzheimer's Society.

Noddfa Church returns after providing 10,000 meals in lockdown

Noddfa Church, in Abersychan, partnered with Food Share and local supermarkets to provide up to 100 food parcels a week to those in need in the community.

A team of volunteers helped at the church to sort, pack and deliver the food parcels.

MORE NEWS:

The church had been offering its usual services online throughout lockdown, but is now preparing to welcome back its congregation, albeit under new circumstances.

A pastor at Noddfa church was also awarded a High Sheriff Award this week in recognition of the service they provided to their community during lockdown.

Cwmbran man sets up bicycle repair business during lockdown

Nathan Shephard, 28, decided he wanted a change of direction after he was laid off from his previous job in January 2019 due to an injury.

Inspired by time spent with his grandfather building and taking things apart, as well as his own love of cycling, Mr Shephard decided to launch his own repair business and started it in his garden shed.

RAF veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Ken Beattie was born in Newport on August 8, 1920.

He signed up for the Royal Air Force shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War, later taking part in the Salerno landings and also meeting his future wife, Mabel, who was in the WRAF (Women's Royal Air Force).

Now living at a care home in Cwmbran, Mr Beattie celebrated his 100th birthday with his daughter Ann Whiffen, fellow residents and staff.