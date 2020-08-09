A MAN was fined more than £400 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence "motivated by homophobia".

Gary John Elvidge, 39, of Clearwell Court, Basseleg, Newport, committed the offence in the city last October.

He was ordered to pay £417 by way of a fine, costs and surcharge.

Newport Magistrates’ Court was told the offence was “motivated, wholly or partly, by hostility towards persons who are of a particular sexual orientation” and there was a “homophobic element” to the crime.