How it looked in days past

How the building looks today

Last week's picture was indeed Tesco supermarket located in Newport's Kingsway shopping centre.

Here's what you had to say:

This is Tesco, Kingsway, on the lower ground floor. I used to go to ballet classes on a Saturday morning and go to Tesco straight after to do the weekly shop when I was about 10 years old.

Sarah Lane, Cardiff

This is bottom level of Kingsway Centre. Me and my friend used to take our our skateboards into Newport and often visited Tesco and other shops.

David Andrews, Caldicot

This is Kingsway Shopping Centre. My parents and I have walked through there plenty of times. That was the John Frost Square entrance of Kingsway. We used to go into Tesco a lot. Tesco sold clothes on the basement floor and food on the upper floor. The entrance to Kingsway Car Park was just to the left of the picture. Same position today. Both Kingsway Shopping Centre and the car park have undergone a major transformation. Both look a lot better today.

Mary-Ellen Roden, Newport

I used to go here every Saturday morning with my parents. I was allowed to choose a SuperMousse for my tea, or we would get a packet of Angel Delight.

Sally-Anne Stanworth, Newport

I remember Tesco being there before they built the in shops, then it was all covered over.

Helen Keyes, Newport