Today we look back at the popular classic car show which used to be held every September in the ground of Newport's Tredegar House. This selection of pictures is from the 2013 show.
If you have are from Gwent and have a passion for cars and want to be featured in a Me and My Motor feature just go to bit.ly/33ajJVN and fill in the Q&A.
Green: A 1934 2 seater Morris 10/4 in front of Tredegar House, Newport.
Keeping out the rain at the show.
Classic: 1935 Rolls Royce 20/25 owned by Nyria Stanley, from New Inn. The hood depicts a Pegasus instead of a flying lady the mascot of former owner Lord Ennisdale.
Parade: A 1954 series 2 De Lux Morris Minor.
Colourful: Morgans on display.
Front:A close-up look at an Alvis.
Vintage: 1934 Austin 7 Ulster special owned by Alastair Howells