MASS gatherings may be off the agenda for now, but hopefully they'll be back soon. In the meantime, here are some pictures of festivals held in the Monmouthshire area. From medieval markets to bands in the castle, there was plenty of entertainment to draw in the crowds.
The May Day spectacular at Caldicot Castle in 1994
Morrisman Chris Cooper takes a break from dancing to enjoy his pipe at Penallt
MORE NEWS:
- Grange University Hospital could be ready by mid-November
- Newport drug dealer to pay back crime profits
- High Sheriff Award for Torfaen pastor's community work
Jesting around at Abergavenny medieval market is Phil Bryant in 1994
Dave McClean, lead singer of The Faith, at Caldicot Castle
From left, Andy Cox, Sheila Bryant, Helen Sullivan, Dolly Nash and Donna Meadow-Smith at Abergavenny medieval market
David Riddler and his wife Margaretta at the Sealed Knot living history event at Penyclawdd Court, Llanfihangel Crucorney in 1994
Hayley Banfield and Catherine McGowan at a fun day in Usk in 1994
Wandering minstrel Robert Lloyd offers entertainment to the crowd at Abergavenny medieval festival in 1994
John Gwilliam with his pots of honey at Abergavenny medieval festival