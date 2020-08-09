MASS gatherings may be off the agenda for now, but hopefully they'll be back soon. In the meantime, here are some pictures of festivals held in the Monmouthshire area. From medieval markets to bands in the castle, there was plenty of entertainment to draw in the crowds.

The May Day spectacular at Caldicot Castle in 1994

Morrisman Chris Cooper takes a break from dancing to enjoy his pipe at Penallt

Jesting around at Abergavenny medieval market is Phil Bryant in 1994

Dave McClean, lead singer of The Faith, at Caldicot Castle

From left, Andy Cox, Sheila Bryant, Helen Sullivan, Dolly Nash and Donna Meadow-Smith at Abergavenny medieval market

David Riddler and his wife Margaretta at the Sealed Knot living history event at Penyclawdd Court, Llanfihangel Crucorney in 1994

Hayley Banfield and Catherine McGowan at a fun day in Usk in 1994

Wandering minstrel Robert Lloyd offers entertainment to the crowd at Abergavenny medieval festival in 1994

John Gwilliam with his pots of honey at Abergavenny medieval festival