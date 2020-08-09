A WOMAN was warned she could be going to prison after she admitted causing her victim serious injury by dangerous driving.
Keeley Harrison, 20, of Nelson Terrace, Brithdir, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to committing the offence on Bargoed’s Upper High Street on March 22, 2019.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how victim Megan Meredith suffered a broken ankle and knee and required surgery after the incident involving a Ford Ka.
Jenny Yeo, defending, asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
The court was told that Harrison has no previous convictions.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told her: “You have pleaded guilty to a serious matter. The next stage in the proceedings is to sentence you.
“All sentencing options are open, including immediate custody. Do you understand?”
The defendant replied: “Yes.”
Sentence was adjourned until August 28 and Harrison was granted conditional bail.
The prosecution was represented by Clare Pickthall.