THERE has been one new coronavirus case recorded in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
The new case has been recorded in Caerphilly - the 745th confirmed case in the local authority.
This means that Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen have now not seen a new case in more than a week.
In the last week, Newport and Monmouthshire have both seen two new cases, while today's case in Caerphilly is the only case in the borough in the last week.
The latest PHW figures show there has now not been a coronavirus-related death in Gwent for 29 days, with the total remaining at 275.
This figure is known to be higher however, and the Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure at 499.
Across Wales, 26 new cases were recorded in the latest figures, with one additional death recorded.
This means a total of 17,451 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, while the death toll remains at 1,579.
Outside of Gwent, the other areas to report new cases were:
Conwy - One
Denbighshire: One
Flintshire: One
Wrexham: Six
Cardiff - Seven
Bridgend - One
Rhondda Cynon Taf - One
Carmarthenshire - One
Pembrokeshire - Two
Neath Port Talbot - Two
Swansea - Two