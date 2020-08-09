MORE storms are being predicted in the coming days, with the Met Office extending its weather warning for four days of thunder and lightning.

Heavy rain is also forecast as a Met Office meteorologist warns that “the ingredients are there” for storms to bring up to 80 millimetres of rain to some areas in the space of a few hours.

Yellow-level weather warnings for thunderstorms are currently in place for the whole UK on Monday and Tuesday, and the Met Office has now extended those warnings to cover Great Britain on Wednesday and the whole of Wales and England on Thursday.

The Met Office is predicting "severe" storms next week but more general locations for the bad weather are not currently predictable.

MORE NEWS:

Dan Harris, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said some places are likely to be hit with up to 80mm of rain in just a few hours.

He said that “the ingredients are there” for them to strike, but “it’s just too early to pinpoint the details of exactly where and when thunderstorms will occur”.

The likelihood of storms signals a sharp departure from the heatwave that has struck most of the UK, including South East Wales, in recent days.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 26-27C today in Newport, and some parts of the UK could see the mercury hit 35C.

Kent, Sussex and parts of London are the most likely to see the highest temperatures, according to Met Office forecaster Craig Snell.

Saturday’s top temperature was 34.5C – which was recorded at Frittenden in Kent, Wiggonholt in West Sussex, and Herstmonceux in East Sussex, the Met Office said.

And Friday was the hottest August day in 17 years, with the mercury hitting 36.4C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens.

In Newport today (Sunday), a sunny afternoon and evening are forecast following a cloudy morning.