A PAEDOPHILE was handed a community order and after he tried to groom an underage schoolgirl.
Steven Hole, aged 29, formerly of Aberthaw Road, Newport, appeared in court via video link from Parc Prison in Bridgend where he was remanded in custody.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Twomlow sentenced Hole to a two-year community order.
The defendant must also complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 35 sessions of the horizon sex offender programme and pay a victim surcharge of £90.
Hole has to register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
