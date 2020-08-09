THE perfect opportunity to enjoy nature and holiday at home is here, as the camping and glamping site at Cwmcarn Forest Drive re-opened on Friday.
The forest drive is a popular spot for mountain bikers, walkers and families who enjoy the wildlife and trails.
There are 10 glamping pods surrounded by trees and wildlife.
All pods come with a heater, and there are also pods which are fully furnished.
There are two pet-friendly pods which are available so furry friends don’t have to miss out on the trip.
The furnished pods come with a double bed and a small kitchen area with a fridge, while there is also the option to hire bunk beds for the larger pods for children up to the age of 10.
There are also four-star facilities including showers, toilets, laundrette and a kitchen area and parking just opposite the pods, while each pod has its own dedicated outdoor picnic area.
The booking system is now live, with camping spaces and pods ranging from £42.
You can visit https://bit.ly/2C0FtbK for the campsite booking and for pods head to https://bit.ly/3fwJC4F