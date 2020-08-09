A CHARITY which offers palliative care for people in Blaenau Gwent has received funding to extend its bereavement services.

Hospice of the Valleys already provided bereavement support to family members of patients within Blaenau Gwent, but now has received support from the Welsh Parliament to extend its services.

The new funding will mean the charity’s services will be available not just to families of those who have been cared for by the Hospice, but to anyone living in the communities of Blaenau Gwent and now Merthyr Tydfil as well.

“We realise that the weeks and months after the loss of someone close can be very sad, confusing and difficult,” said Jonathan Pearce, family Support Lead at Hospice of the Valleys.

“People can feel overwhelmed by their thoughts and feelings, as well as the practical day to day demands.

“Covid-19 has only made this worse as people struggle to come to terms with the death of someone close to them, as they haven’t been able to grieve in the normal ways.

“Although we have had to adapt the way we work we are still able to provide a range of bereavement services via telephone and virtual support.

“It’s great that we can now expand this service wider than Blaenau Gwent and offer it in our neighbouring community of Merthyr.”

For further information speak to your GP if you live in either community so that they can make a referral. Alternatively, if you live within Blaenau Gwent please contact the Hospice directly on 01495 717277 and ask to speak one of the Family Support team to find out more information.