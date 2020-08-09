CAT owners from across Gwent have the chance to enter their pet in an online competition to find the UK's top cat.

The Alternative Cat Awards 2020 are being held this year after the National Cat Awards, due to take place at The Savoy in London, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity Cats Protection, which hosts the awards, is looking to celebrate how cats and their owners have been keeping each other company during lockdown.

Whether it’s providing companionship, interrupting meetings, disrupting home schooling or getting involved in workouts, Cats Protection would like owners to show just how entertaining and supportive their feline friends have been, by sending in footage.

To enter the competition, submit a video of your cat to Instagram or Twitter using #AlternativeCatAwards and the hashtag of the category you want to enter.

The categories are:

#PurinaPurrfectTeamwork for cats and their owners working or studying together during lockdown;

#MischievousMoggy for cats with interesting and playful behaviours that may have performed challenges or been a source of entertainment;

#SeniorKitizen for mature cats aged 11 years and above;

#PurrfectlyImperfect for cats living with a disability, health issue or superficial aesthetic deformity;

#BestNewcomer for cats adopted from an animal rescue organisation in 2020.

Category winners will be announced on Cats Protection’s social media channels throughout the day on Thursday, September 17.

At the end of the day, the public will be asked to vote in a People’s Choice award for their favourite category winner, to be announced on Wednesday, September 23 by cat-loving comedian Bob Mortimer.

The awards are sponsored by PURINA and the five category winners will receive a bumper pack of Cats Protection goodies worth £100, with the People’s Choice winner also receiving a pair of tickets to next year’s National Cat Awards at The Savoy in London.

For more information and terms and conditions, visit cats.org.uk/aca