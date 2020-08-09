As certain aspects of lockdown start to be eased, it seems like a good opportunity to talk about supporting our local businesses.

These businesses tend to be smaller independent retailers and unlike the larger national or international retailers, are more likely to have been badly hit by the restrictions that have kept us safe during the pandemic.

So, when you next need to shop, ask yourself whether you can support a local business such as the Alexandra stores in Pill instead of Amazon or a local producer such as Roberts the Butchers on the Gaer over a large supermarket and if you plan to use the ‘Eat out to help out’ scheme, think if you can visit a local independent restaurant or café such as the Handpost Tandoori instead of a big chain.

Most importantly of all, remember to wash your hands and observe social distancing if you are to visit any shops or restaurants to keep you and their workers safe.

It was a privilege to visit the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales with John Griffiths MS at the end of last month to see the fantastic work being done there by Newport Live and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. Usually, a space for top quality cycling, the venue has been transformed into a rehabilitation centre for those who have had Covid-19.

It was inspiring to hear how the people receiving treatment at the rehabilitation centre have come through the illness after spending time on the ICU ward at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Last week I took part in a socially distanced service of remembrance at Tredegar Park for Hiroshima day.

We took time to remember those who lost their lives in the atomic blasts in August 1945, 226,000 lives lost in an instant. Also, we took the time to pay our respects to those who have lost their lives to coronavirus, the figure nearly now at a terrifying 700,000 worldwide, as well as those who lost their lives in the horrifying blast in Beirut, Lebanon. Special mention was also made of the sad passing of John Hume, former leader of the SDLP, architect of the Good Friday Agreement, the document that finally brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland. We will remember them all.

My office continues to support people across Newport West during the crisis so if you have a query or need assistance please contact us on ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 07423 277979.