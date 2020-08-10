Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Reuben Carter Bishop was born on June 26 13 days early at the Royal Gwent Hospital Newport weighing 6lb 7oz. His parents are Julien Bishop and Alexandra Pemberton, of Newport.

This is Rowan Leigh Aston, born on July 17, at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 15oz. He is the first child of Emily Green and Jack Aston, of Newport.

Welcome to Jace Godsall, who was born on July 20 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 9lb 9oz. Jace's parents are Chelsea Sims and Joe Godsall and he has a big bother Koby (four) and a big sister Mila (two).

Taylor Doherty arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on July 13 weighing 9lb. Her parents are Laurie Bridges and Joshua Doherty, of Risca, and she has a very proud big sister, Sophia (four).

Elsie Nora Torjesen Haggett was born right on time on her due date of June 1 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 6lb 14oz. She is the first child of Ellie Torjesen and Kristian Haggett, of Newport.

Stanley Oswald Stansbury was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital on July 9. He weighed 7lb. It was quite an eventful day for his first-time mum, Corrinne Stansbury, of Newport. After going into labour, she was taken to hospital in an ambulance which had a soldier as part of the team due to the pandemic. Close to the hospital they thought Stanley was going to arrive right away and were all set to pull over but luckily they made it to the hospital. Corrine's mum also got there just in the nick of time from London and was there for the birth.

This is Lenny Jeffery. He was born on June 18 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 6lb 10oz. He is the first child of Jennifer Ashley and Lewis Jeffery, of Cwmbran.

Alexander Gary Johns was born on July 8 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 9lb 4oz. His parents are Rebecca Sharland and Daniel Johns, of Rogerstone, and his big sister is Thea Hones, aged four.

Riley Paul Rogers was born on March 21 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lb 14oz. His parents are Abbie Anthony-Blud and Ross Rogers, of Newport. Abbie said: "We got discharged from hospital on March 23, the day lock down was pronounced. We had lots of plans and lots of family and friends to meet but that all got taken away from us. Riley was more than 15 weeks old before we could finally register him. We are completely in love with our son. He has completed us and has kept us busy in lock down."