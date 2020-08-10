A DRUGS gang masterminded by a talented former professional boxer “wreaked havoc” in Newport during the coronavirus lockdown with business booming.

Adam Goldsmith and his crew were so successful at trafficking cannabis in the city that they found it hard to keep up with demand.

The 27-year-old ringleader even had the number plates of undercover police officers who were building a case against him and he ran his operation “like a franchise”.

It has been a spectacular fall from grace for the once up-and-coming fighter with an unbeaten record who was forced to retire just as his boxing career was taking off.

In 2018, Goldsmith was jailed for 31 months for a similar offence.

He pleaded guilty to the possession cannabis with intent to supply and a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing that year ordered him to repay nearly £47,000.

Shortly after his release from prison, Goldsmith was at it again and was caught with more than £35,000 in cash and a Rolex watch.

Some of the money was found hidden in an extractor fan when his house was raided by the police in Newport’s Ailesbury Street in May.

Prosecutor Susan Ferrier told Cardiff Crown Court how Goldsmith’s gang were shifting multiple kilos of cannabis every month.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug and possessing criminal property – £35,525 cash and the "high-value" Rolex watch.

Jailing him for four-and-a-half years, Judge Nicola Jones told him: “This was a sophisticated organised crime group of which you were the head.

“You were clearly the ringleader and you even had the number plates of undercover police officers.

“How you got those is a matter that the police might want to take a look at.”

Speaking about Goldsmith and his gang, the judge added: “You wreaked havoc in Newport. This was a sophisticated and busy business.

“Demand was outstripping supply at a time of national pandemic. You were struggling to keep up with demand.

“It was being run as a type of franchise.”

Judge Jones commended Gwent Police by telling the prosecutor: “They have done a top job.”

Four other gang members, who had spent the last few months remanded in custody, received suspended sentences.

They also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.