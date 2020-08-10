A 88-year-old former Abergavenny nurse is over the moon to see the arrival of her first great-great grandchild.
The head of what is now a five generation family, Marie-Josee Smith was born in Luxemboug in Esch-Sur-Alzette in 1932.
There is a tradition in her family that all the first-born daughters have the name Marie - so there is now great-great grandmother Marie-Josee (88), great-grandmother Marie-Victorine (64), grandmother Marie-Louise Lewis (42), auntie Khayla-marie (17) and the new arrived Renée Marie, who was born on July 17.
Renee's father is Ashley (23), son of Marie-Louise, who lives with his partner Sammie and their new baby in Ystrad Mynach..
Great-great grandmother Marie-Josee was an identical twin. At the age of 18 she decided to move to Wales to train to be a nurse at Pontypool Hospital. When she arrived in 1950 she could not speak any English.
While training at Pontypool Hospital, she met her future husband electrician George Smith, of Penygarn, Pontypool.
During Mrs Smith's nursing career she worked at Blaenavon Hospital and was also a sister for many years in the accident and emergency department at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny before she retired.